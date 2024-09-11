State Theatre Announces Discount Program Benefitting Underserved Audiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The historic Springer Opera House Theatre is launching two new ticket discount programs designed to make theatre more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community. These initiatives, the Gateway Program and the Curtain Call Rush Ticket Program, are part of the Springer's ongoing commitment to broadening community engagement and ensuring that the magic of live theatre is available to all.

Gateway Program: Expanding Access to Underserved Audiences

Recognizing that financial barriers often prevent community members from enjoying cultural experiences, the Springer has developed programs that welcome and encourage new audiences. The Gateway Program is designed for low-income and underserved audiences. It reflects the belief that theatre should be an inclusive art form, accessible to everyone regardless of economic background. The program provides substantial discounts on tickets to Springer productions, making it easier for individuals and families who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live theatre. The program will be limited to the first 40 households to enroll in the first year.

Springer Director of Marketing and Audience Development, Allie Kent, began researching potential discount programs before the outbreak of COVID-19. "Our community has one of the highest poverty rates in the state, which prevents people from participating in the arts," Kent said. "Our goal with this specific program is to create a supportive environment where everyone who desires can enjoy live theatre without impacting their household budget."

Patrons who meet specific eligibility requirements, as detailed on the theatre's website, can purchase up to four tickets to see select shows for $7. Patrons must be 18 or older and enrolled in one or more federal assistance programs.

Curtain Call Rush Ticket Program: Affordable Last-Minute Tickets for All

In addition to the Gateway Program, the Springer is introducing the Curtain Call Rush Ticket Program, offering deeply discounted tickets for select performances. This program is essentially a ticket lottery that allows patrons to "win" an opportunity to purchase tickets for select performances at a discounted rate. Tickets through the Curtain Call Program are subject to availability. They will not be offered for Springer special events or as part of subscriber perks.

Springer CEO and Executive Producer Danielle Patterson-Varner anticipates that this program will be successful with younger audiences. "Curtain Call is perfect for those who love the spontaneity of last-minute plans or for anyone looking to enjoy high-quality theatre at an affordable price. We aim to make it easier for more people to enjoy our productions, even on a tight budget."

"Curtain Call is almost tailor-made for a generation used to doing things on their phones and online," Kent added. "The entire process is completely done online except picking up tickets at the box office."

There is no guarantee that these discounted tickets will be available for every Springer production. Ticket prices are set at $25 for Springer Main Stage productions and $20 for Studio II Series productions. Sign-up for Curtain Call begins Tuesday, September, 17 via the Springer website.

A Commitment to Inclusivity and Community Engagement

The Springer Opera House has a long-standing tradition of enriching the cultural landscape of Columbus and the surrounding region. Introducing these new discount programs is an important step that ensures our theatre remains a place where all community members can experience the joy and inspiration of live performance.

"We believe that theatre has the power to bring people together and create lasting connections," said Patterson-Varner. "These new programs are designed to remove financial barriers and welcome a broader audience into our theatre family. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on our community."

For more information about the Gateway Program and the Curtain Call Rush Ticket Program, including eligibility requirements and how to participate, please visit www.springeroperahouse.org/ticket-discounts or contact the box office at (706) 327-3688.

About the Springer Opera House

The Springer Opera House, a National Historic Landmark, has been at the heart of Columbus' cultural life since 1871. Known as the "State Theatre of Georgia," the Springer offers a diverse range of productions, educational programs, and community events that celebrate the performing arts and contribute to the vibrant cultural fabric of the region.

