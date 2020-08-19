Savannah VOICE Festival Announces Grand Finale Event

The eighth season concludes at 7 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Savannah VOICE Festival is slated to conclude its eighth season at 7 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday, Aug. 22 with an exciting grand finale, VOICE Gala-a 20th Anniversary Celebration. Since the year 2000, the Milnes VOICE Programs have been inspiring artists and audiences to keep the legacy of great singing alive and strong. In this outlying time in the performing arts, VOICExperience and the Savannah VOICE Festival plans to end its virtual, Stay-at-Home Season by celebrating SVF's collaboration and legacy through some wonderful performance moments from years past, as well as outstanding music by some of its present season's artists.

Deciding to cancel the eighth Season's in-person Festival was one of the most difficult decisions SVF Co-founder and Executive Director, Maria Zouves, had ever had to make, especially as Savannah VOICExperience was preparing to celebrate its 20th Anniversary during what promised to be an even bigger eighth season.

"I knew we couldn't go dark completely. In talking with the young artists who were planning to come to Savannah to study, and the artists everyone had come to know and love that perform each summer, I knew we had to keep the music going and the voices strong-and we'd have to find a way to do so virtually!" explains Zouves. "In creating our Stay-at-Home Season, we wanted to give as many people as we could an opportunity to enjoy the music from the comfort and safety of their homes and where, together, we could explore why it is that art matters. Each performance has been presented absolutely free and I am so grateful to our sponsors who have helped us present a successful, digital Festival. I can't wait to see friendly faces again, when we return to in-person events in the Hostess City. Until then, we hope everyone has been enjoying our 2020 Stay-at-Home Season VIII 'We Have a VOICE' and will join us for our fabulous season finale--you won't want to miss a single note!"

The Savannah VOICE Festival's finale, VOICE Gala--a 20th Anniversary Celebration is sponsored by Jean and John Fishburne. The event is free, with the option to donate to support SVF's mission, which is committed to giving the arts a voice. The focus of SVF's eighth season has been to demonstrate how much "art matters" to a society, largely because of its uplifting ability, and why it's vitally important that it be kept relevant and at the forefront of the conversation and in our community.

The Savannah VOICE Festival is a non-profit arts organization that brings classical vocal excellence to Savannah, Georgia through a three-week celebration of concerts, events and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Working with its sister organization, VOICExperience, the Festival annually serves over 100 artists, 5,000 audience members and provides over 45 events and community enrichments programs. To make a donation please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org or call 855.766.7273.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You