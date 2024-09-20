Savannah Rep Opens Submissions for the Inaugural Savannah Musical Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Savannah Repertory Theatre has announced a call for submissions to the Savannah Musical Theatre Festival, debuting in September 2025. This exciting new initiative invites bold and innovative musical works that resonate with today’s audiences and reflect diverse perspectives.

As part of Savannah Rep’s commitment to foster the next generation of storytellers, the festival will provide playwrights, composers, and lyricists the chance to develop their work through staged readings and workshops. Selected pieces will be featured in an environment designed to foster collaboration and creative growth, with input from industry professionals and live audiences.

“We’re looking for fresh voices that challenge conventions and reflect the values of our community, with an emphasis on work developed by southern voices” said Natasha Drena, Producing Artistic Director of Savannah Rep. “The Savannah Musical Theatre Festival will serve as a platform for creators to explore new ideas and tell stories that inspire community connection.”

- Submission guidelines and form available at https://www.savannahrep.org/engage.

Savannah Rep strongly encourages diverse and underrepresented voices to apply, reinforcing the theatre’s mission of using the arts as a catalyst for community transformation.

