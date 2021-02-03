SCAD Museum of Art Welcomes DJ Hellerman as New Curator

SCAD has announced the appointment of DJ Hellerman as curator at SCAD Museum of Art. An experienced curator, writer, archivist, and art historian, Hellerman brings a deep understanding of site-specific, interdisciplinary projects to SCAD MOA.

"SCAD welcomes DJ Hellerman, a curatorial leader with a reputation for creating distinguished programming of relevance and interest to the communities he serves," says Kari Herrin, SCAD VP of Brand Experience and Head of Exhibitions. "Since opening our doors in 2011, SCAD MOA has delivered engaging exhibitions in an array of disciplines, and as we usher in our next decade, DJ's presence ensures that the museum will continue to be an institution that educates and inspires."

Hellerman joins a SCAD MOA curatorial team committed to elevating the museum's international renown. Current exhibitions at SCAD MOA feature artists including Paulina Olowska (Poland), Carlos Garaicoa (Cuba), Gonzalo Hernandez (Peru), and Hass Brothers (Austin, Texas, U.S.A.). The annual deFINE ART festival, featuring this year's honoree Sanford Biggers, will be held Feb. 23-25, 2021.

Prior to joining SCAD, Hellerman worked at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, New York, where his numerous curatorial projects included exhibitions by included exhibitions by Yoko Ono, Jeff Donaldson, Edie Fake, and Vanessa German. He also worked as chief curator with Burlington City Arts in Burlington, Vermont, and as registrar at the Progressive Art Collection in Cleveland, Ohio. He holds an M.A. in art history from Case Western Reserve University and a B.A. in English and philosophy from Lake Erie College.

"I'm excited to be here at SCAD MOA, and I'm committed to advancing the museum's legacy of delivering dynamic exhibition programming in Savannah," says Hellerman. "By providing audiences with the opportunity to get first looks at emerging artists alongside more established international voices, we'll continue to make SCAD MOA a world-class destination."

For more information, please visit scadmoa.org