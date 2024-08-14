SAVANNAH VOICE FESTIVAL Offers Discounted Tickets For Final Weekend 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is offering discounted tickets of $15 for City of Savannah employees, students, and active and retired military members for the last weekend of the Festival. Events included in this special discounted rate are “Back to Broadway” on Friday, Aug. 16, their “Coffee” concert, and “The Pirates of Penzance” both on Saturday, August 17.

“Back to Broadway” features Asbury Memorial, the “God on Broadway” church, as the perfect backdrop for a wonderful tribute to musical theatre. Guests can experience new and old music through this spectacular homage to NYC's fabulous theatre district. $15 tickets will be available at the door for Students/Active or Retired Members of the Military/City of Savannah employees.

Saturday mornings at the “Coffee” concert can be spent with a continental breakfast and beautiful music in an historic setting... it's the best way to start your weekend! This event will be hosted at the Davenport House Museum Preservation Room at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17. $15 tickets will be available at the door for Students/Active or Retired Members of the Military/City of Savannah employees.

“The Pirates of Penzance”, happening at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at Yamacraw Performing Arts Center, follows the Pirate King, Mabel and swashbuckling Frederic in this “G & S” comic classic. This production is a wonderful community collaboration with returning Festival Artists, Milnes VOICE Studio singers, Chatham County School students and a Savannah OPERA orchestral ensemble, conducted by Jorge Parodi and directed by Chad Sonka. $15 tickets will be available at the door for Students/Active or Retired Members of the Military/City of Savannah employees. The Yamacraw Performing Arts Center is on a school campus. As such, they require clear or mesh bags only. They will not allow patrons into the building who do not comply with their policy.

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, or to purchase tickets, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.

Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c) 3 tax exempt nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events, and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Focusing on arts awareness and audience development in the performing arts, it offers music from opera, musical theatre, and popular song. The Savannah VOICE Festival is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Donations are tax-deductible.

