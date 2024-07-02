Rialto Center For The Arts Reveals 2024-2025 Rialto Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University announced its 2024-2025 Rialto Series including award winning musicians, R&B funk, opera, lively jazz and a political comedy troupe.

"We are excited for the upcoming season that features a broad range of artists - from funk, to African dance, to jazz" said Amy Reid, director with Georgia State University's Office of Educational Outreach who oversees the Rialto Center for the Arts. "Our 2024-25 season is designed to bring audiences from the Atlanta area and beyond to connect with the Georgia State University campus and engage with our world-renown artists and performers."

Performers of the upcoming series earned a total of three Grammy Awards from a combined 17 nominations.

The season begins Sept. 21 with the political hilarity of Capitol Fools, the Washington-based musical parody group that emerged from the former troupe Capital Steps. Then on Oct. 6 audiences will experience Cirque Kalabanté - Afrique en Cirque, described as "a trip to African soil where the sets and costumes pay homage to the Guinean diaspora (with) high-level acrobatics, innovative choreography and colorful rhythms."

The Rialto continues with consecutive award-winning musicians and events including:

· Veteran R&B and funk legends since 1968, Tower of Power, on Oct. 19

· Newly crowned 2024 Grammy-winners of the all-female jazz ensemble säje on Oct. 26

· The 27th Annual Holiday Gala Presented by Georgia State University School of Music on Dec. 8

· 50th Anniversary of SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK - Grammy nominated, all-female African American a cappella ensemble on Jan. 25

· Hitmakers of the '50s with The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters on Feb. 8

· New Orleans Songbook-A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production with Luther S. Allison, Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs March 8

· The Rialto return of two-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater on March 29

· Georgia State University Opera Theater presenting "Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss (ii) on April 12 and April 13

· Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen with the Georgia State University Jazz Band on April 18

A complete list of showtimes, performer descriptions/bios and ticket prices is posted for reference at the base of this press release.

Subscriptions are available now and single tickets go on sale Aug. 22 at Rialto.GSU.edu, the Rialto Box Office or phone via (404) 413-9TIX (9849). Free validated parking is provided for all Rialto Series shows at the 100 Peachtree Parking Garage (formerly the Equitable deck; GPS: 123 Fairlie Street NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30303). Follow the Rialto @RialtoCenter on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In addition to the Rialto Series, the venue continues its popular free lunchtime performing arts series Feed Your Senses performed in person at the Rialto's lobby at noon on the third Wednesday of most months. Programming features a different artist or speaker each month, providing a casual and fun insider's look at their craft. Feed Your Senses is sponsored by 100 Peachtree and is supported in part by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Council for the Arts and through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly (a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts) and the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs.

About the Rialto Center for the Arts

The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University is the cultural centerpiece of downtown, located in the heart of Atlanta's historic Fairlie-Poplar district. Thanks to Georgia State University acquiring and refurbishing the building in 1993, and revitalizing the district, the Rialto has stood at the corner of Forsyth and Luckie Streets for over 100 years. Today the intimate, 833-seat performing arts venue is home to the Rialto Series, featuring the best of Indigenous and international jazz, world music and contemporary dance, as well as Georgia State's School of Music performances. In spring 2023 the venue marked a return to its cinema roots with installation of a new state-of-the-art screen and digital projector.

The Rialto is the go-to venue in downtown Atlanta for other arts organizations' performances, visiting production companies and independent film screenings. In addition to the highly acclaimed Rialto Series, the Rialto is committed to serving the community through its extensive education and outreach programs on mission to advance creativity, innovation and the boundaries of imagination through engaging arts, education and entertainment. The Rialto earned its reputation as the place where Atlanta meets the world through its one-of-a-kind international programming, bringing together diverse communities and creating conversations about culture, art and history. In 2022, the Rialto Center was nominated for a Southeast Emmy for a long-form online performance broadcast. Visit Rialto.GSU.edu to learn more.

