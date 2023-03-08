Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: THE HOT WING KING Reigns at Alliance

The production closed March 5th.

Mar. 08, 2023  

If you missed the Alliance Theatre's THE HOT WING KING, you missed a once-in-a-lifetime regional premiere of a play the Pulitzer board described as a "deeply felt consideration of Black masculinity and how it is perceived filtered through the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family." Written and directed by P-Valley creator, Katori Hall, this production was Hall's first time directing their 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning play for drama. Kicking off the second half of the Alliance's 2022-2023 season, THE HOT WING KING ran on The Coca-Cola Stage until March 5, 2023.

THE HOT WING KING takes place in a single day. From the first hot wing tasting to the return from the "Hot Wang Festival," Cordell, supported by his partner and new besties, the fry crew "The New Wing Order," settle in for a night of pre-festival prep. They season, they stir, they sing, they serve a lot of story. A family emergency brings Dwayne's nephew and his difficult father to the table, and like many household kitchens, cooking together becomes a useful event to keep the family bonded as things appear to be pulling apart. Spoiler: everyone wins in the end.


The cast featured Nicco Annan, reprising the role of Big Charles (which he originated Off-Broadway,) Bjorn DuPaty as Cordell, Myles Alexander Evans as EJ, Armand Fields as Isom, Jay Jones as TJ, and Calvin Thompson as Dwayne. Understudies for the production included Jontavious Johnson, VonDerrick Taylor, Barry Westmoreland, and Markell Williams. Highlights included a worldly and wise monologue from EJ, expertly timed and delivered in the middle of a backyard basketball court that serves well a trial on America. The build up of extreme tension from relentless, worrisome action is released in an explosion of truths out of the mouth of the youngest babe in the cast-the one who's shoulders we know will bear the labor of all that's come before.

The set beautifully translates success and joy and a happiness as fashionable as any showroom. And house itself moves off stage left, at the peak of the play. Exposing the basketball court for the communal judgement and release-gliding heavy and smooth, like a mobile home rolling back to show the fault lines on which it's parked. (These are the design moments playwrights dream about.) The design crew includes exceptional and detailed work by Tony-nominated Costume Designer Dede Ayite, Tony-nominated Set Designer Michael Carnahan, Sound Designer Connor Wang, and Lighting Designer Mike Wood.

Hall has said, "This play is a love letter to my brother and his partner, inspired by their commitment and love. It's a story of Black joy and Black love and the risks and rewards of being your true self, and I'm so ready to share it with Atlanta audiences."

If you find yourself with the opportunity to experience this work, either by reading it or watching it-do not hesitate. Pulitzer awarded work isn't always so universal and visceral and so much more than meets the story.

Photo by Greg Mooney



Captain Planet Foundation Raises Over $650,000 At Annual Gala Photo
Captain Planet Foundation Raises Over $650,000 At Annual Gala
Last night, Captain Planet Foundation, the global non-profit dedicated to empowering youth to be changemakers for the environment, held their annual Gala at Flourish Atlanta and recognized environmental honorees Xiye Bastida and Louie Schwartzberg.
THE LADY OF ZOUAVE To Have World Premiere In Atlanta In August 2023 Photo
THE LADY OF ZOUAVE To Have World Premiere In Atlanta In August 2023
The Lady of Zouave, written by Nicole Wanga and Linda Kirkpatrick, scheduled for world premiere in August at Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St NE #102, Atlanta, GA, prior to a New York run. Special engagement: August 11 - 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Directed by Cyd Prather.
Peach State Summer Theatre Runs June 2 - July 22, 2023 Photo
Peach State Summer Theatre Runs June 2 - July 22, 2023
The 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season runs June 2 through July 22 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” “Mahalia: A Gospel Musical,” and Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical.”
Subscriptions Now Open for 2023/2024 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta Photo
Subscriptions Now Open for 2023/2024 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta
Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced that 2023/2024 season subscriptions are now open to new subscribers.

From This Author - Jennifer Skura Boutell

Jennifer is an American-born published writer, an experienced actor, theatremaker, and teaching artist who has collaborated on stage and screen for over 35 years with some fine, fine folks includin... (read more about this author)


Review: THE HOT WING KING Reigns at AllianceReview: THE HOT WING KING Reigns at Alliance
March 8, 2023

If you missed the Alliance Theatre’s THE HOT WING KING, you missed a once-in-a-lifetime regional premiere of a play the Pulitzer board described as a “deeply felt consideration of Black masculinity and how it is perceived filtered through the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family.”
Review: Change Your Life Overnight in 3 Easy Steps!—A Christmas Carol at The AllianceReview: Change Your Life Overnight in 3 Easy Steps!—A Christmas Carol at The Alliance
December 11, 2022

The Alliance Theatre's annual production of the Charles Dickens classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL adapted by David H. Bell and directed by Leora Morris, runs on the Coca-Cola Stage until December 24, 2022. Described as 'one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions,' this production is Alliance’s 34th. It is also a remount of last year's reimagined staging, design, and performance features 'stunning new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set design.' It's easy to say Alliance's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a holiday gift in itself. The story is a timeless reminder of what a little kindness, generosity, and gratitude can do to not only change your own life, but also your community that surrounds you.
Review: EVERYBODY at The AllianceReview: EVERYBODY at The Alliance
September 25, 2022

What did our critic think of EVERYBODY at The Alliance?Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's EVERYBODY is a beautiful reminder that in the end, even with your faculties about you, your deeds and your love are all that go with you to the grave—that is, if you can manage to accept them.
Review: Sex Crimes Discovered at Local Theater - in THE OUTRAGE MACHINE by Daniel Carter Brown at West End Performing Arts CenterReview: Sex Crimes Discovered at Local Theater - in THE OUTRAGE MACHINE by Daniel Carter Brown at West End Performing Arts Center
August 21, 2022

What did our critic think of THE OUTRAGE MACHINE BY DANIEL CARTER BROWN at West End Performing Arts Center?
BWW Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at City Springs At Byers TheaterBWW Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at City Springs At Byers Theater
May 16, 2022

City Springs Theatre Company presents THE COLOR PURPLE Directed by Kamilah Long is based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture. This musical about love plays May 6 - 22, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. THE COLOR PURPLE was adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.
share