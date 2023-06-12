Photos: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At The Lawrenceville Arts Center

With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything including their lines, the show might not go on.
POPULAR
The hilarious, hopeless The Play That Goes Wrong at the Lawrenceville Arts Center is enterting its final weekend. See photos from the production below!
This play-within-a-play comedy follows opening night for the 1920s murder-mystery play The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.
With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything including their lines, the show might not go on. It’s the Sherlock Holmes + Monty Python mash-up audiences didn’t know they needed.
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Videos
|Dreamgirls
Ferst Center for the Arts (6/15-7/02)
|St. Peter's Basilica Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/10)
|ArtsBridge Foundation 2023 Overture Gala: A Night at the Cabaret
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (8/05-8/05)
|Wicked
Fox Theatre (7/05-7/30)
|The House at Pooh Corner
The Lionheart Theatre Company (7/13-7/16)
|Big Fish, the Musial
ACT1 Theater (6/02-6/18)
|Real Estate Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/15)
|The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
|The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Lionheart Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
|Deathtrap
The Lionheart Theatre Company (11/03-11/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You