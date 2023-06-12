Photos: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At The Lawrenceville Arts Center

The hilarious, hopeless The Play That Goes Wrong at the Lawrenceville Arts Center is enterting its final weekend. See photos from the production below!

This play-within-a-play comedy follows opening night for the 1920s murder-mystery play The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything including their lines, the show might not go on. It’s the Sherlock Holmes + Monty Python mash-up audiences didn’t know they needed.