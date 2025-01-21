Photos: DOCTOR DE SOTO At Alliance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of Alliance Theatre’s world premiere DOCTOR DE SOTO, produced in partnership with Seattle Children’s Theatre. Written by award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin, Artistic Director of Seattle Children’s Theatre, and brought to life under the masterful direction of Mark Valdez, Artistic Director of Mix Blood Theatre in Minneapolis, DOCTOR DE SOTO will have its world premiere on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre, January 18 – March 2, 2025.

Goodwin and Valdez bring William Steig's tale of wit, wisdom, and whimsy to the stage with an eye-popping blend of live-action, puppetry, music, and rhyme. Despite the sign outside stating that they do not treat predators, Doctor De Soto and Mrs. De Soto (at the persistent urging of Young De Soto), take pity on a suffering fox with a rotten tooth. But once he opens his jaws and they must step inside, they begin to rethink their decision. Full of excitement and laughter, this modern-day fable proves that even the smallest creatures can make a big difference with kindness and a little quick thinking.

The DOCTOR DE SOTO cast will feature Shelli Delgado (Alliance Theatre: Into the Burrow) as Young DeSoto, Bethany Anne Lind (Netflix: Ozark) as Fox, Shaun MacLean (Disney+: Wandavision) as Doctor De Soto, and Kala Ross (Broadway: For Colored Girls Revival; Alliance Theatre: Hands Up) as Mrs. De Soto. Aretta Baumgartner and Sarah Beth Hester join Lind, MacLean, and Ross as Patients. Production understudies include Hayden Rowe, Chris McKnight, Erin North, Maia Sanaa, and Brie Wolfe.

The creative team of DOCTOR DE SOTO includes Director Mark Valdez, Assistant Director Sam Provenzano, Composer Brandon Bush, Scenic Designer Kat Conley, Costume Designer Garry Lennon, Lighting Designer Ben Rawson, Sound Designer Bahar Royaee, and Puppet Designer Lynn Jeffries.

Additional production support includes Stage Manager Barbara Gantt O’Haley, Stage Management Production Assistant Samantha Honeycutt, and Production Management Lead Haylee Scott.

Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 404.733.4600, or by going online to https://www.alliancetheatre.org/desoto.

Comments