Photo Flash: First Look at MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at Alliance Theatre

Winner of six Korean Musical Awards and the Richard Rodgers Production Award, Maybe Happy Ending is having its English-language debut at Alliance Theatre Jan 21 - Feb 16.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Set in the not-too-distant future, two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven detachment, this heartfelt new musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is by Will Aronson and Hue Park and is directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awaking). Get more info at alliancetheatre.org/maybe.

Maybe Happy Ending features Kenny Tran (Regional: Vietgone, Men with Money) as Oliver, Cathy Ang (Regional: We are the Tigers, KPOP) as Claire, Dez Duron (TV: The Voice) as Gil Brentley, and John D. Haggerty (Regional: You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as Man.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You