Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! is Coming To The Savannah Comedy Revue in March

Fogel playfully warns, "All the stories I tell on stage about my roller-coaster romances are true -- the names have been changed to protect the guilty!"

Feb. 01, 2023  

On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award Nominee and Broadway Legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show. He was so impressed with its potential -- he offered on the spot to direct it.

The Hybrid Stand-Up Comedy/Theatrical Show is produced by Tom Parros at Savannah's Comedy Revue -- for one performance only, on Sat. March 11, 8 PM (1 Jefferson St, Savannah, GA 31401)

For tickets, call 314-503-9005 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222384®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsavannahcomedyrevue.com%2Fhome-page%23e6dd8608-f052-4fcb-8712-3983fce8215a?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit -- and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. But, of course, they all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

He adds, "Being a recovering New Yorker, I'm really excited to bring my show to New York's Triad Theatre -- they have an excellent track record with presenting one-person shows! 'Til Death...' is a show within a show; I get to be directed by Chazz - plus act with him on stage!"

Palminteri says, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - but Peter's show jumped out at me; it's hysterical with lots of heart-- and the story really resonates with audiences. I wanted to take it to the next level!"

Fogel is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Before presenting "Til Death Do Us Part...You First!" he was the National Touring star of "MY Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!"

"A funny show about marriage and relationships. Go see it!"
Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond")

"Fogel captivates his audience with wacky character voices and bold gestures. A tour-de-force performance that reminds audiences of the ups and downs of love and marriage. Uproarious Belly Laughs!"
~Broadwayworld.com

For more show info, visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com. For a limited time only, Early Bird ticket Pricing is $25 (but will increase to $35). Tickets for Peter Fogel's 'Til Death Do Us Part...You First can be purchased right now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222384®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsavannahcomedyrevue.com%2Fhome-page%23e6dd8608-f052-4fcb-8712-3983fce8215a?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
or call 314-503-9005 or call or call 314-503-9005




