Out of Box Theatre Presents EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

Evil Dead the Musical returns to Out of Box Theatre after a sell-out run for the last three years. The dynamic team of Zip Rampy as director and Annie Cook as music director lead the way with new and returning cast members. And as always, there will be something new to experience as director Rampy and his cast come prepared each year with evil up their sleeves.

Sam Raimi's cult classic is an "All Guts, All Glory" musical interpretation of Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and features songs like "All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Kandarian Demons," "Ode to an Accidental Stabbing," and "Do the Necronomicon." Don't worry if you have have never seen any of the movies. Director Rampy assures us it won't matter. "You don't need to be a fan of the movies. You don't need to be a fan of horror to love this show. You don't even need to be a fan of musicals to love this show. As long as you like having fun, this show is for you."

And audiences of the past years seem to agree and have been coming from as far away as North Carolina to Texas to Out of Box Theatre to see this production. As the numerous positive reviews have shown, everyone agrees this is one universally bloody good show. This musical is not for the faint of heart, but is sure to leave you screaming with laughter.



If you want to take home a souvenir, reserve a seat in the 4D Splatter Zone for a little something extra, and you're guaranteed a good dousing of blood. Even if taking part of the blood and guts onstage is not your thing, Out of Box Theatre's intimate space really makes you feel like you're a part of the action and there's not a bad seat to be had in the house.



Evil Dead the Musical runs October 4-20 with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows at 8:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $35 general seating, $45 for Splatter Zone. Call 678.653.4605 or go to www.outofboxtheatre.com for more information.





