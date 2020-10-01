Nominations Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards: Best Of The Decade!

This year the BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

In light of you-know-what, we've decided it's time to kick seriousness to the curb and just celebrate each other.



Today we would ordinarily be calling for nominations for the best of the season, but we're throwing that out the window in favor of a light-hearted, nostalgic look at our theatre community. We are asking you, our readers, to nominate your favorites from the last decade of theatre in a few fun, non-competitive categories. Please take this opportunity to celebrate artists for the moments since 2010 that have made the Atlanta theatre scene an enjoyable place to fall in love with theatre all over again.

In celebration of the fact that it's the best of the decade, to help narrow down voting to the best of the best, qualifying nominees will require at least 10 votes. Categories with over 25 nominees may be reduced to nominees with a number of nominations above the mean average.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.



After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You