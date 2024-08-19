New Oak Theatre to Present BROADWAY AND BITES Event at Zunzi's + Zunzibar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Oak Theatre is inviting the community to "Broadway and Bites," a free cabaret-style fundraising event on September 9th at 6 PM, hosted at Zunzi's + Zunzibar in downtown Savannah.

Enjoy live performances of Broadway classics while savoring delicious bites from Zunzi's menu.

The event is open to all, with 26% of all food and beverage purchases supporting New Oak Theatre's mission. Donations are also encouraged.

