New Oak Theatre to Present BROADWAY AND BITES Event at Zunzi's + Zunzibar

Enjoy live Broadway performances and delicious food. The free event starts at 6 PM.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
New Oak Theatre to Present BROADWAY AND BITES Event at Zunzi's + Zunzibar Image
New Oak Theatre is inviting the community to "Broadway and Bites," a free cabaret-style fundraising event on September 9th at 6 PM, hosted at Zunzi's + Zunzibar in downtown Savannah.

Enjoy live performances of Broadway classics while savoring delicious bites from Zunzi's menu.

The event is open to all, with 26% of all food and beverage purchases supporting New Oak Theatre's mission. Donations are also encouraged.




