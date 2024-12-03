Michael James Scott, Caissie Levy & More to Join SCAD Bee Sharps' HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Savannah College of Art and Design is presenting the SCAD Bee Sharps, the university's elite performance ensemble, for their annual Holiday Spectacular. Adding to this year's festivities are Broadway special guest stars Michael James Scott - currently starring as the Genie in Aladdin - and Caissie Levy - who originated the role of Elsa in Frozen - for an evening of holiday songs and cheer, including a performance by Levy of the iconic smash hit "Let It Go."

Hosted by Scott, the stellar lineup at this annual SCAD holiday tradition also includes SCAD's very own alumni stars: American Idol winner and SCAD music coordinator Candice Glover (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2022), and Showtime at the Apollo winner and recording artist George Lovett (B.F.A., performing arts, 2011) who will perform as SCAD celebrates the holiday season.

"Being a guest artist at SCAD's holiday show has been such a fantastic experience," said special guest Caissie Levy. "The students are remarkable - kind, professional, and extraordinarily talented. The professors, musicians and all the staff were so welcoming and made me instantly feel like part of the SCAD family. left feeling very hopeful and excited about what this next generation of artists will bring to our industry!"

Holiday Spectacular guests will enter a winter wonderland to enjoy old and new holiday favorites directed by Tony Award-nominated producer, actor, and SCAD artistic director of executive ensembles Mike Evariste. Audience members will enjoy beloved holiday songs like "Joy to the World," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "White Christmas," and many more as SCAD rings in the holiday season in style!

"The Holiday Spectacular is one of SCAD's most beloved events of the year as family and friends come together to celebrate the season with a knockout musical performance featuring the SCAD Bee Sharps and Broadway stars Caissie Levy and Michael James Scott," said Mike Evariste, SCAD artistic director of executive ensembles. "This electric show is guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit, with a mix of favorite contemporary hits and classic carols to fill you with the joy of the holidays."

Due to popular demand, an additional matinee show has been added to the schedule in Savannah. The SCAD Bee Sharps and special guests will double the holiday cheer at the historic Lucas Theatre for the Arts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. SCAD Atlanta's SCADshow theater will host the Atlanta leg of the concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $15 for SCAD Card holders, students, seniors, and military, and $35 for the general public.

