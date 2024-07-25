Merely Players Presents to Bring Nilo Cruz ANNA IN THE TROPICS to the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Merely Players Presents will bring "Anna in the Tropics" to the stage. Opening on August 16th, the play is ready to captivate audiences with performances in both English and Spanish at the Doraville Civic Center.

Set in 1929 Ybor City, Florida, Nilo Cruz's poignant drama unfolds against the backdrop of a cigar factory. There, the lives of Cuban-American workers are transformed by the arrival of a new lector, Juan Julian, who reads Tolstoy's "Anna Karenina" aloud. As the novel's narrative of longing, love, and betrayal unfolds, the characters' lives begin to echo its themes, revealing a rich tapestry of emotions and cultural heritage.

The play resonates deeply with the black box theater. "In 2018 we put down roots at the Atlanta Cuban Club in Doraville," recalls Joan McElroy, Artistic Director for Merely Players Presents. "We were a homeless performing arts group for a few years until the club welcomed us in. Our writer's group formed shortly after." In one heartwarming project, the group collected the stories of the Cuban Club members' lives which were performed in an emotional stage reading. The narratives brought tears and applause from the members, underscoring the deep connections and shared histories within the community. "From there we've grown into a full theatre group, bringing amazing productions to the stage, ranging from local playwrights to Broadway productions."

The journey of "Anna in the Tropics" with Merely Players Presents began in 2019 when the play was brought to McElroy by Rose Bianco, the current production's co-director. "We were thrilled to bring Nilo Cruz's prize-winning drama to the club members", said McElroy. Sadly, the show was halted just as rehearsals were about to begin in March 2020 due to the global pandemic. Unable to maintain its lease, the Atlanta Cuban Club shuttered its doors, adding to the emotional weight of the pause. Moreover, the theater's beloved director, Sharon Estela, has since passed away, further deepening the community's loss.

Directed by Carla Scruggs and Rose Bianco, this production is masterfully presented by Merely Players Presents. The cast and crew's exceptional talent promises to make "Anna in the Tropics" a powerful and moving experience, exploring the intersection of tradition and change through Cruz's beautifully crafted narrative. "We are excited to finally bring this play to Doraville," said McElroy. "We found our home in this city because the Atlanta Cuban Club brought us here. This production is a heartfelt tribute to our roots, the club members, and the community that has supported us throughout our journey."

Performances in English will run from August 16 to 25, and performances in Spanish from September 15 to 17. Tickets are now on sale at www.merelyplayerspresents.com/anna.

For more information about Merely Players Presents, this season's productions, and ways to support their community initiatives, please visit www.merelyplayerspresents.com or contact Joan McElroy.

About Merely Players Presents: Merely Players Presents connects audiences and artists in Metro Atlanta through affordable community theatre. Our mission is to bring engaging and entertaining theatrical works of art in an innovative and thought-provoking way to local audiences. Located in the Doraville Civic Center, we invite everyone to enjoy our full-length theatre productions and short plays. Select workshops are also available. We leverage our stage as a platform to amplify voices of a community where diversity is lived and celebrated. Visit our website for this season's lineup.

