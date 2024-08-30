Let Your Imagination Soar At TELLING TALES: Collingwood's Day of Storytelling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to dive into a whirlwind of words, wit, and wonder on Saturday, September 28th, at Telling Tales: Collingwood's Day of Storytelling!

This one-of-a-kind event is a golden ticket for the community to indulge in a day packed with captivating stories, laughter, and a sprinkle of friendly competition.

Here's what's on the story-packed agenda:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM: Family Fun at the Public Library Bring the kids (and your inner child) for 90 minutes of delightful tales that will transport you to worlds of imagination. Perfect for the young and the young at heart!

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Share Your Story at Simcoe Street Theatre Press Room Ever thought about sharing your own story? This interactive workshop is your chance! Learn the art of storytelling in a cozy, supportive environment. (Psst... there's a $20 fee, but it's worth every penny!)

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM: Collingwood Invitational Story Slam at Simcoe Street Theatre The main event! Watch as 8-10 master storytellers go head-to-head in a thrilling 6-minute tale showdown. With judges and the audience

