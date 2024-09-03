Khruangbin to Perform at The Fox Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Khruangbin will perform two shows at the iconic Fox Theatre for two nights on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., with SHABAKA as the supporting act.

Tickets for both performances are available at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. Fans should not miss this mesmerizing live show. This trio is known for their eclectic blend of psychedelic rock, funk and world music. With their Signature Sound that defies genres and takes listeners on a sonic journey, Khruangbin has captivated audiences worldwide.

The band has announced their fourth studio album, "A LA SALA," meaning "To the Room" in Spanish, marking their first LP in four years in collaboration with Night Time Stories Ltd. The lead single, "A Love International," embodies the reflective and celebratory tone of the album, featuring a blend of wistful vocals and a dynamic guitar and bass duet. This track, released today, marks a nostalgic yet forward-looking chapter in Khruangbin's decade-long journey. The music video, directed by Scott Dungate, is available for viewing following its debut on Apple Music's New Music Daily.

Khruangbin's live performances continue to gain momentum, with recent spots on the Bonnaroo and Boston Calling 2024 lineups. The band has become a cultural force, receiving praise from notable musicians like Questlove, Flea, Tina Weymouth and David Byrne, and securing placements in popular TV shows, films and major advertisements.

"A LA SALA" features 12 tracks that draw from the band's past creative explorations. Songs like "Three From Two" and "May Ninth" reflect a connection to American roots, while tracks like "Farolim de Felgueiras" and "Caja de la Sala" explore ambient spaces. The closing track, "Les Petits Gris," features a minimalist arrangement with piano and bass, evoking the simplicity of a music box.

The album's various vinyl editions, available for pre-order, feature seven different covers designed by the band, inspired by René Magritte's surrealism and incorporating photos from Marko's travels. These designs, alongside David Black's accompanying images of the band, capture the album's themes of introspection and forward-looking creativity.

