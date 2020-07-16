Join The Conversation With EQUITABLE DINNERS: LIFT EVERY VOICE

Equitable Dinners: Lift Every Voice is a series of online conversations, featuring guest speakers on a range of topics, and launched by a short play.

Please join them this Sunday, July 19 at 5pm as they talk about race, equity and education and hear from Dr. Gholdy Muhammad, author of Cultivating Genius: An Equity Model for Culturally and Historically Responsive Literacy, with a short play written by Dr. Qiana Cutts.

After the speaker and play, there is a facilitated discussion where guests from all over the country have a chance to reflect in small groups on what they've heard and come up with ideas to take action and create change where they live.

Please register HERE for this FREE event. They already have 500+ people registered for this online Equitable Dinner, and have space for 1,000. It's a unique and provocative evening of discussion, ideas and content you don't want to miss.

Join them every 3rd Sunday through June 2021 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, to engage the following topics with an equity lens:

Housing - August 16 - Playwright: Dana Stringer; Actor/Speaker TBA

Voting Rights - September 20 - Speaker: Rashad Robinson, Actor/Playwright TBA

Background: On August 25, Out of Hand Theater and Both And Partners hosted 120 Decatur Dinners for 1200 attendees in Decatur homes, community centers and houses of worship, with a facilitated conversation about race and equity at every dinner table, launched by the performance of a very short play written for the occasion. The evening was planned in partnership with Out of Hand Theater, City of Decatur's Better Together Advisory Board, City Schools of Decatur, Decatur Housing Authority, Decatur Education Foundation, Both And Partners/One Small Change. Decatur Dinners was on NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, CBS 46, and had 2 great articles in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Emory Wire, and Saporta Report.

Equitable Dinners Atlanta is a collaborative partnership of Out of Hand Theater, The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, The King Center, Civic Dinners, Both And Partners, The Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, The Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Partnership for Southern Equity, United Way of Greater Atlanta, Compassionate Atlanta, and Atlanta Public Schools.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You