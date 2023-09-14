Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Comes To Atlanta This December!

Journey through the lives of five black men who don't necessarily experience black boy joy but have a strong commitment to get there.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Legacy's Presents The World Premiere Of PELAGIUS Photo 4 Legacy's Presents The World Premiere Of PELAGIUS

Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Comes To Atlanta This December!

Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Comes To Atlanta This December!

BLACK BOYS CRY, the hilarious and compelling work from playwright Harold JAY Trotter will play the Tre's Place Theatre in Forest Park, GA on December 9. 

Journey through the lives of five black men who don't necessarily experience black boy joy but have a strong commitment to get there.

Rather than healing from childhood trauma, addiction, abandonment, sex, and sexuality, these men bond on brotherhood and strength. This funny, intelligent, thought-provoking, and emotional rollercoaster reminds us that, though we're not all alike, we are one.

From OWN's David Makes Man, Akili McDowell makes his stage debut in the lead role of Zach. After starring as Tarell McCraney on the network's highest-rated Wednesday night show, Akili joins model and actor Brad Cross, singers Dishon "Ahz Moses" Brown and Quincy Lovings, along with radio personality and award-winning filmmaker Devin Barnes, to round out Black Boys Cry.

Writer and director Harold JAY Trotter has performed, taught, and taken productions both nationally and internationally, including places such as Los Angeles, Burbank, New York City, and aboard in the Czech Republic, Germany, and Austria. He studied music performance and theater at Grambling State University before moving to Houston, Texas. As an actor, he's starred in plays and musicals, including Driving Miss Daisy, which landed him the 2018 Houston Broadway World Award for Best Actor. In 2020, Harold released his debut single, "I Believe," featuring acclaimed singer Nakitta Foxx. He is the founder of the non-profit Urban Arts Guild and its new performing arts center, Urban Arts House.

Showing Tickets available online or through the box office at 832-356-9363 or boxoffice@1989dreams.com.




RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Comes to The Springer Opera House Photo
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Comes to The Springer Opera House

The Springer Opera House theatre opens its 2023-24 season on Sep. 22 with 'Elvis: A Musical Revolution' and a series of live events before and after opening weekend shows. Learn more about the upcoming events and how to get tickets here!

2
Review: ENGLISH at The Alliance Photo
Review: ENGLISH at The Alliance

What did our critic think of ENGLISH at The Alliance? Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and praised by New York Theater Guide as 'a lively comedy and a profound exploration of the essence of communication and understanding,' ENGLISH by Sanaz Toossi, kicks off Alliance Theatre's 2023/24 season on the Hertz Stage until September 17th, 2023. A comedy of miscommunication, ENGLISH explores the crossroads of how we use language to communicate belonging and identify.

3
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to Bring A NEW BRAIN To Atlanta This Month Photo
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre to Bring A NEW BRAIN To Atlanta This Month

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are returning to live theatre with William Finn's A NEW BRAIN in September. This rarely-produced musical features ten actors and seven musicians. It runs for just two performances, September 16 & 17.

4
World Premiere of INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT TALE to Open at The Alliance Theatre Photo
World Premiere of INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT TALE to Open at The Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre will present the second Hertz Stage production of the 2023/24 season, the world premiere of its new musical, INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Fox Theatre (10/24-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Jurors
ACT1 Theater (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wonderful Life
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (11/03-11/12)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Woman in Black
Merely Players Presents (10/19-10/29)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Strand Ole Opry: 90s Country Celebration
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Night with the Dads II: The Daddening
Stage Door Theatre (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Carole King Musical
Aurora Theatre (8/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Actor's Express (2/15-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Peter's Basilica Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You