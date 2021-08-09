Imani Winds Will Perform in Cooperstown This Week

The trailblazing Imani Winds will perform at The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown on Sunday, August 15 at 7pm, the second concert of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 23rd season.

The groundbreaking wind quintet, recently appointed faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music, will present a joyful, expansive program of works showcasing all the sonic possibilities of this versatile combination of instruments.

The quintet is forging a new future for wind quintet playing, commissioning new works from living composers of diverse backgrounds and presenting classic works for wind ensemble to audiences in a new way. Their program in Cooperstown will include works by founding former member Valerie Coleman, Indian-American composer Reena Esmail, American modernist composer Ruth Crawford Seeger, and an arrangement of Ravel's 'Tombeau de Couperin' by Mason Jones.

For anyone considering venturing out to soak up some culture after a long 18 months, the Imani Winds offer a unique opportunity to see what their self-described "revolution and evolution of the wind quintet" is all about.

"The Imanis will shatter your expectations of what a wind quintet can do," says Cooperstown Summer Music Festival founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis. "I can't think of a group that better represents the future of classical music."

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online or by phone.

Venues will be at limited capacity for all events; masking and social distancing protocols will be in place.

All patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at Cooperstownmusicfest.org. If purchasing online is not possible, please leave a message at (877)-MOOSIC1 or (877)-666-7421. Include your name and a callback number in your message, and your call will be returned promptly.