Horizon Theatre Company Presents WILD WITH HAPPY

Horizon Theatre continues its 40th season with the outrageously funny and immensely touching comedy Wild With Happy, playing Aug. 16 – Sept. 15.

This Off-Broadway hit from Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo follows the adventures of Gil, a man on a mission to find the perfect resting place for his mother. When Gil's beloved mom passes way, Gil returns home and decides to have her cremated – despite his opinionated Aunt Glo's demands for a traditional funeral. Then his high-spirited best friend takes him on an unexpected road trip with his mother's ashes as a furious Aunt Glo follows in hot pursuit with the sensitive funeral director in tow. With bold twists and turns, an amazing Atlanta cast and a journey that might just lead to the happiest place on earth, Wild With Happy is a wild ride full of love, loss and lots of laughs.

“We're so thrilled we get to bring Wild With Happy to Atlanta audiences.” said Horizon Theatre Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “This comedy runs the gamut of emotions – joy, hilarity, grief, absurdity – and takes audience members on a whirlwind journey right along with the characters. It's deeply profound and impactful while also being absurdly funny.”

Wild With Happy tells the story of Gil (Enoch King, Horizon's The Light, Suzi Award winner for Alliance's Toni Stone), the Yale-educated, loving son, who's just lost his beloved mother, Adelaide (Tonia Jackson, Horizon's Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, Theatrical Outfit Clyde's), a joyous spirit who clings to hope and happy endings. Gil returns home to Philadelphia with the intention of finding the right send-off for his mom on their limited budget, and not yet dealing with his loss. A series of hilarious detours takes Gil and his flamboyant best friend Mo (Brad Raymond, Horizon's Nobody Loves You, Alliance's The Preacher's Wife) on a multi-state escapade with an urn of ashes to bring his mother to her final resting place: the one place on earth that made her “wild with happy.” With Adelaide's outrageous, strong-willed sister, Aunt Glo, (also played by Tonia Jackson, who takes a turn as both sisters), insisting on a proper burial and church service, she and Terry (Markell Williams, Horizon's Sweet Water Taste), the charming funeral director who has fallen for Gil, chase after the getaway car, leading to an uproarious, deeply touching journey. Along the way, Gil learns to embrace his grief, celebrate his mother's memory and find his own path to happiness. Wild With Happy is a joyful, whimsical tale that reminds us that even in our darkest moments, there's always room for laughter, love and a bit of magic.

Based loosely around his own experiences, Wild With Happy is playwright and actor Colman Domingo's fourth work. It premiered at The Public Theatre in the NYC, was produced at regional theatres throughout the country and was recently released as an Audible podcast, performed by a cast including Colman himself and Oprah Winfrey. Although best known as a Broadway and film actor, Oscar-nominated for his work in the title role of Rustin, his writing career has blossomed. His plays and musicals include Dot (published by Samuel French), Wild with Happy (published by Dramatist Play Service), A Boy and His Soul (published by Oberon Books), the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Geffen Playhouse's groundbreaking musical Light's Out: Nat King Cole. His plays have been produced by The Public Theater, Vineyard, La Jolla Playhouse, Humana Festival of New American Plays, New York Stage and Film, A.C.T, The Tricycle Theater in London and Brisbane Powerhouse in Australia, among others.

Back again for the 20th year is the award-winning director Thomas W. Jones II who has been at the helm of some of Horizon's best-loved shows, including The House That Will Not Stand, Blackberry Daze, Da Kink in My Hair, Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery and so many more. Here, he assembles a cast of his favorite actors, all veterans of Horizon and other Atlanta stages, and now also all over the screen in the many TV series shooting in Atlanta. Resident scenic designers Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay, projection and sound designer Matt Reynolds (Actor's Express' Cabaret), co-lighting designers Mary Parker (Horizon resident designer) and Mike Morin (MFA in Lighting Design, U of Alabama), and long-time Horizon costume designer L. Nyrobi Moss (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) use their theatrical magic to move audiences swiftly and evocatively through the many locations.

Performances begin Aug. 16 at 8pm, with a Press Opening on Aug. 23 at 8pm. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. The play runs through Sept. 15. No matinee on Aug 17. Seating is general admission with a reserved seating section for subscribers. General admission tickets start at $30 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $35 for all weekend performances. Prices rise as performances fill up, so patrons are encouraged to order early for the best prices and availability.

Full-time students under 25 can get $20 tickets with valid student ID by calling the box office or purchase Student Rush Tickets 30 minutes before show time if seats are available. There is limited accessible seating for those needing mobility accommodation, and it must be reserved by phone. For tickets and more information, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450.

