Horizon Theatre Company Presents Atlanta Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Horizon Theatre’s highly anticipated 2025/2026 season will open this October with the Atlanta debut of The Heart Sellers, presented in partnership with East by Southeast, set to play Oct. 10 – Nov. 9 (with a press opening on Oct. 17).

It’s Thanksgiving, 1973. The turkey's frozen solid, the wine is flowing, and two young immigrant women—one from Korea, one from the Philippines—are navigating life in America with no recipe to follow. What starts as a kitchen disaster becomes a funny, heartfelt night of honesty, laughter, confessions -- and friendship. A sharp, tender comedy about connection, identity and finding your people when you need them most. The Heart Sellers at Horizon Theatre will star Michelle Pokopac (Horizon’s The Game and The Wolves) as Jane.

“The Heart Sellers is full of laughter, warmth and honesty, while also honoring the challenges and resilience of the immigrant experience,” said Horizon Theatre Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “We are excited to share this story in partnership with East by Southeast, amplifying Asian American voices and experiences on our stage.”

Written by award-winning playwright Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady, The Far County), The Heart Sellers introduces audiences to Jane, a Korean immigrant, and Luna, who is from the Philippines. Both are 23, recent immigrants, married to medical residents and feeling adrift in 1970s America. The pair meet by chance at a grocery store and strike up a friendship, which sees Luna invites herself over to Jane’s apartment for a disastrous Thanksgiving feast. What begins as awkward small talk becomes a night of deep conversation over glasses of wine, with the women bonding over shared dreams of going to Disneyland, learning to drive, throwing parties and discovering independence. Together, they reminisce about what they’ve left behind, what they hope for and what it means to belong in a country still new to them.

The Heart Sellers premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre in 2023 and has since won national praise for its humor and heart. Critics have celebrated it as “a moving homage to friendship” and “a tender snapshot of two women embracing new lives while finding strength in each other.”

The play will be directed by guest director Michelle Chan, who recently helmed Suh’s The Chinese Lady at the Asolo Repertory Theatre. The cozy apartment set will be designed by Horizon’s resident set designers Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay, who also designed The Heart Sellers for Florida Studio Theatre last season, and Horizon resident lighting designer Mary Parker.

Performances begin Friday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m., with a Press Opening on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m., running through Nov. 9. Special Wednesday matinees are scheduled for Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Seating is general admission with a reserved seating section for subscribers. Season tickets are now on sale starting at $150 for a 5-play season. General admission tickets start at $45 (Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. $50 for all Saturday and Sunday performances). Ticket prices include all fees and taxes.

Prices rise as performances fill up, so patrons are encouraged to order early for the best prices and availability. Full-time students under 25 can get $20 tickets with valid student ID by calling the box office or at the door if tickets are available. There is limited accessible seating for those needing mobility accommodation, and it must be reserved by phone. For tickets and more information, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450