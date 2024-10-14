HAMLET To Be Presented At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Hamlet, Prince of Denmark.

The secret midnight utterings of a Kingly ghost set events in motion that seal the tragic fate of Denmark's royal family. In the midst of everything, Hamlet grapples with overwhelming thoughts about life, love, death, and revenge trying to make sense of it all. Experience why this is often considered the greatest tragedy and play of all time.

Join a post show Q&A on Sunday November 17, 2024.

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Andrew Houchins

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday November 7, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday November 8, 2024

Runs November 9-December 1, 2024

No performance on Thursday November 21 and Thanksgiving November 28, 2024

