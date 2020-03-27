HAMILTON Has Been Rescheduled At The Fox Theatre

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta's engagement of HAMILTON has been rescheduled and will now play the Fox Theatre August 4 - September 6, 2020.

If you are a ticket holder, there is nothing for you to do at this time. Current ticket holder seats remain valid and secure. Please hold on to your HAMILTON tickets as they will be honored for the new performance dates. Emails have gone out to ticket holders with information on which new performance replaces the cancelled performance. If you are unable to attend your performance, please contact the following by Friday, April 10 to discuss your options:

Broadway in Atlanta Subscribers: 800.278.4447 or AtlantaHamilton@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com (M-F 9am-5pm)

Fox Theatre purchasers: 855.285.8499 or boxoffice@foxtheatre.org (M-F 10am-6pm)

Those that purchased through a 3rd party will need to contact their point of purchase directly for options.

Please note that phone wait times may be long as we accommodate current ticket holders. Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public at a later date.

To accommodate the new performance schedule, AIN'T TOO PROUD in Atlanta will be moved to a later date in the 2020-2021 Season.





