HAIRSPRAY & More Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Top Picks For May 2023

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. May 2023's top picks include Hairspray and more!

Hairspray

Fox Theatre - May 30, 2023 through June 04, 2023

If life were everything it should be, it would be more like HAIRSPRAY. It's irresistible! The New York TimesYou Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadways Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TVs most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including Welcome to the 60s, Good Morning Baltimore and You Can't Stop the Beat, HAIRSPRAY is fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful! (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack OBrien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. The HAIRSPRAY company is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from RuPauls Drag Race) as Edna Turnblad. Dont miss this exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy (The New Yorker).

Ruthless!

Out Front Theatre Company - May 04, 2023 through May 20, 2023

Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical. "Anything" includes murdering the leading lady!

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee

Merely Players Presents - April 21, 2023 through May 07, 2023

What has been called one of America's greatest plays opens Friday, April 21 at Merely Players Presents. Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf gives us Martha, George, Nick, and Honey as the drinks flow and inhibitions melt. Join us for this classic play running April 21 through May 7. Tickets available at www.merelyplayerspresents.com/tickets For mature audiences only.

Jeffrey

The Lionheart Theatre Company - May 05, 2023 through May 21, 2023

Jeffrey, a gay actor/waiter, has sworn off sex after too many bouts with his partners about what is "safe" and what is not. In gay New York, though, sex is not something you can avoid. Suddenly, just after he's reconciled himself to celibacy, Jeffrey's flamboyant friends introduce him to the man of his dreams, who also happens to be HIV-positive. What follows is an audacious and moving romantic comedy with a difference-one in which the quest for love and really fabulous clothes meet, and where unflagging humor prevails even when tragedy might be just around the corner.

Seussical

Augusta Players Inc - May 12, 2023 through May 14, 2023

Celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday and promote excitement in reading and literature with Seussical! This whimsical musical is based on the books of Dr. Seuss and has become a favorite for kids and adults alike. Some of Seuss's most popular characters are cleverly woven into the main plot, which draws primarily from the favorite, Horton Hears a Who. The Cat in the Hat narrates and is up to his usual antics, creating mischief throughout the show. Guaranteed fun for the whole family!

Into The Woods

Storefront Theater - May 05, 2023 through May 21, 2023

"Be careful what you wish for" seems to be the ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Brothers Grimm inspired musical, Into the Woods. The story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King's Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the Baker and his wife are visited by the neighborhood witch, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey into the woods to reverse the curse. Also in the woods, we meet Little Red, who is trying to visit her grandmother, the Wolf who loves tasty little girls, the Witch's daughter Rapunzel, and the Princes chasing after their loves. By the end of Act I, everyone has gotten their wish and will seemingly live happily ever after. But in Act II, when Jack's beanstalk brings them a visit from an angry Giant, we see how the consequences of their actions haunt them in disastrous ways. The community must come together to save each other and their kingdom, but sacrifices must be made.

Monty Python's Spamalot

Newnan Theatre Company - May 04, 2023 through May 14, 2023

Follow the legendary King Arthur as he and his knights of the round table venture out on a quest to find the Holy Grail.

