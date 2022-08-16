Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guitarist JIJI and Violinist Danbi Um Will Perform at Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Next Week

The performance is on Monday, August 22 at 7:00pm, part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 24th season.

Atlanta News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Guitarist JIJI and violinist Danbi Um, both celebrated young virtuosos on their respective instruments, will present a duo performance at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Monday, August 22 at 7:00pm, part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 24th season.

The duo will present a genre-spanning program of works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla, and Ella Fitzgerald, in a performance that will expand the audience's conception of the capabilities of each instrument.

In addition to the wide-ranging program, Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis says this performance offers something else: the rare opportunity to see these two superlative musicians join forces.

"These are two powerhouse performers taking the stage as a duo, which is an incredibly intimate format," says Chesis. "You will get to see a side of these two that you won't see anywhere else."

EVENT DETAILS:

Danbi Um, violin and JIJI, guitar

Monday, August 22, 2022, 7:00-9:00pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel

Celebrated young virtuosos Danbi Um and JIJI will join forces for a genre-spanning program including works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla, and Ella Fitzgerald.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

For all events, audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible.

beacon


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Guitarist JIJI and Violinist Danbi Um Will Perform at Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Next WeekGuitarist JIJI and Violinist Danbi Um Will Perform at Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Next Week
August 16, 2022

Guitarist JIJI and violinist Danbi Um, both celebrated young virtuosos on their respective instruments, will present a duo performance at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Monday, August 22 at 7:00pm, part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 24th season.
Savannah VOICE Festival To Close 10th Season With Gala And Charles Gounod's FAUSTSavannah VOICE Festival To Close 10th Season With Gala And Charles Gounod's FAUST
August 12, 2022

The Savannah VOICE Festival will close out its tenth season with a reception and special concert gala featuring 2022 Milnes VOICE Awardee, Frederica “Flicka” von Stade, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the historic Green Meldrim House, 14 W Macon St.
2022 Essential Theatre Play Festival to Continue with Hush Harbor Lab's THE WASH by Kelundra Smith2022 Essential Theatre Play Festival to Continue with Hush Harbor Lab's THE WASH by Kelundra Smith
August 11, 2022

From July 29 to August 28, Essential Theatre is presenting its 23rd Festival with the world premieres of two plays and four staged readings, all by Georgia playwrights. For one night only on August 18, Essential will be hosting a reading by Hush Harbor Lab, Atlanta's Black Play Development Company.
The Alliance Theatre Announces New Stage Management FellowThe Alliance Theatre Announces New Stage Management Fellow
August 10, 2022

The Alliance Theatre has announced that Kacie Pimentel has been chosen as the National Vision, Inc. BIPOC Stage Management Fellow for the 2022/23 Season. A graduate of the University of Houston, Pimentel will relocate to Atlanta and begin her fellowship in August.
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal To Celebrate New Album Live At Northside TavernJosh Hoyer & Soul Colossal To Celebrate New Album Live At Northside Tavern
August 8, 2022

Josh Hoyer And Soul Colossal announced Friday, Sept 2 at Northside Tavern.