Guitarist JIJI and Violinist Danbi Um Will Perform at Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Next Week

Guitarist JIJI and violinist Danbi Um, both celebrated young virtuosos on their respective instruments, will present a duo performance at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Monday, August 22 at 7:00pm, part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 24th season.

The duo will present a genre-spanning program of works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla, and Ella Fitzgerald, in a performance that will expand the audience's conception of the capabilities of each instrument.

In addition to the wide-ranging program, Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis says this performance offers something else: the rare opportunity to see these two superlative musicians join forces.

"These are two powerhouse performers taking the stage as a duo, which is an incredibly intimate format," says Chesis. "You will get to see a side of these two that you won't see anywhere else."

EVENT DETAILS:

Danbi Um, violin and JIJI, guitar

Monday, August 22, 2022, 7:00-9:00pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

For all events, audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible.