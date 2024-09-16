Georgia Theatre Conference Comes to Gainesville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Georgia Theatre Conference has announcd its 2024 convention, taking place from October 16-19 in Gainesville, GA. This milestone year marks the highest attendance in the organization's six-decade history, with more than 40 theatre companies and schools participating in the highly anticipated one-act festivals, and over 25 registered organizations and colleges eager to recruit students and hire professional artists.

"We are thrilled to be back in Gainesville, after nearly a decade," says Jono Davis, Executive Director of Georgia Theatre Conference. "Brenau University and the University of North Georgia have been so good to us. We have a lot of fun events and surprises in store for this special year. I can't think of a better way to celebrate theatre."

This year's convention offers a diverse lineup of workshops, performances, and networking opportunities for theatre professionals, students, and patrons alike. A major highlight of the event is the debut of the New Play Festival's winning entry, Abbadon House by Felix Manuel Cortes Rodriguez, which will be rehearsed and showcased in a special play reading.

Additionally, GTC will celebrate the achievements of this year's inductee into the prestigious Georgia Theatre Hall of Fame: Natalie DeLancey, Executive Director of City Springs Theatre Company. DeLancey has made an indelible impact on Georgia's theatre and education scene and will be honored for her dedication to advancing the arts in the state.

"When I look around at a GTC Board meeting or at the conference, I see a beautiful web of theater artists celebrating each other," says Lucy Lynn Bryson, GTC's Board President. "So many conferences are highly specialized, but GTC gives us a space to welcome and support everyone from an elementary school student performing in their first play to an established professional. The intertwining of all artists is our strength and brings us back joyfully year after year, for the past 60 years."

There are activities and events for all ages. Any minor not affiliated with a participating school or organization must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased online at georgiatheatreconference.com.

Producing Partners and Sponsors of Georgia Theatre Conference 2024: Georgia Council for the Arts, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Carnival Entertainment, Brenau University, University of North Georgia, Ludus, Explore Gainesville, Live Arts Theatre, the Southeastern Theatre Conference, Northeast Georgia History Center, Young Harris College, Michael Karl Studio, and Merby's Farm.

