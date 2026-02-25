Full Radius Dance Celebrates 35 Years With Collective Memory

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full Radius Dance will mark its 35th anniversary with Collective Memory, a celebratory performance weekend at 7 Stages Theatre. Performances run March 20–22, 2026, with Saturday’s performance followed by a reception. Friday’s performance will also be available via livestream and will include ASL interpretation and a post-show talkback.

Founded in 1990 by Artistic/Executive Director Douglas Scott, the company was originally known as Dance Force. In 1993, Scott began teaching dance classes for individuals with physical disabilities, developing a modern dance technique that is inclusive and artistically rigorous rather than therapeutic In Focus. The company has since become a leader in physically integrated dance, with dancers with and without disabilities collaborating in the creation, rehearsal, and performance of its work.

Collective Memory reflects on the artists and collaborators who have shaped the organization over the past three and a half decades. Each performance opens with a reimagining of Scott’s 2010 work Walking on My Grave, followed by a retrospective and testimonial film edited by former company member Jodie Jernigan. The first act concludes with a premiere by former company member and current board member Ashlee-Jo Ramsey Bornov.

Following intermission, audiences will view the short film Every Body, leading into the premiere of Fluidity of Time, a new work by Scott.

Full Radius Dance maintains an active performance schedule in the Greater Atlanta area as well as nationally and internationally, and is recognized as a pioneer in the field of inclusive dance.