FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA Comes to Encore Film and Music Studio

Prepare to be captivated by the soul-stirring power of gospel music and the inspirational legacy of Mahalia Jackson in FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA, a vibrant new musical set to grace the stage at Encore Film and Music Studio in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 20th to October 6th, 2024.

Directed and written by acclaimed playwright Robert King Jr., this electrifying production brings the life and influence of gospel icon Mahalia Jackson to the Broadway stage, celebrating her unwavering spirit and monumental impact on social justice. The story unfolds in 1965, as Julie Ann Mathews, a determined writer from Alabama, journeys to Illinois in pursuit of an elusive interview with Jackson. As the music and history intertwine, audiences will be swept away by Mahalia’s timeless hits, including “How I Got Over,” “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” and “Didn't It Rain.”

The production features a stellar cast including Brenda Barnes, Ruth Adams, Madison Smith, Shea L. Harris, Raymond Thompson, Valoneecia Tolbert, Michael Ward, J. Avery, Kierra Daniella, Rod Dunham, Layla Kinion, and E-Jay Mills. The creative team includes Robert King Jr. as the Writer and Director, Valoneecia Tolbert as the Assistant Director, with Myron Watkins as the Music Director and Tyree Thomas as the Stage Manager.

Audiences are invited to experience a show-stopping celebration where music, history, and heart come together for an unforgettable theatrical event.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets for FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA are on sale now. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of a historic hallelujah of a good time that honors an American legend. For ticket information and showtimes, please visit www.amcperformancecompany.com or contact the box office at 770-895-3760.

