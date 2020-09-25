Elm Street's Annual Art on the Green Goes In-Person and Digital

The in-person outdoor market is a one-day event on Sunday, October 4.

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's yearly outdoor art festival Art on the Green returns on Sunday, October 4th from 1:00-6:00pm on the Elm Street Event Green with an added digital option for artists and guests.

The seventh annual open air art market will feature local artists from around North GA to display their art which includes paintings, mixed media, photography, hand-crafted jewelry, one-of-a-kind gifts, and more.

"Art on the Green is a wonderful crafty event where you can explore the creativity in your community and support local artists," Siobhan Brumbelow explains. Brumbelow, Elm Street's Education Director, has been coordinating the event the past few years. "There's a variety of artistic mediums and handmade pieces to enjoy. Purchasing from your local artists not only supports the arts, but makes for a perfect holiday gift!"

Elm Street is adapting to COVID-19 concerns by offering a special digital market to feature artists and encourage online sales. "The digital medium is not going away anytime soon, so it makes perfect sense to have an online platform to continue to serve our community through the arts," Elm Street's Marketing Manager Justin Spainhour-Roth explains. "This is a great way to connect to our artists who may not feel comfortable attending an in-person art show just yet as well as guests who feel the same but still want to support local art and artisans." The digital market will have exclusive items for purchase and will be made available online from the start of Art on the Green on October 4th at 1:00pm through October 10th at 11:59pm.

The in-person outdoor market is a one-day event on Sunday, October 4th from 1:00-6:00pm. This online digital market will be made available from Sunday, October 4th at 1:00pm through Saturday, October 10th at 11:59pm. Art on the Green is appropriate for all ages to attend, where every attendee will get the chance to explore art found in their own backyard. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of guests, volunteers, and the artists.

Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: https://elmstreetarts.org/events/art-on-the-green/.

Shows View More Atlanta Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You