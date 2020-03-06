Elm Street Announces 2020/2021 Season Reveal Event

On March 28th Elm Street Cultural Arts Village will announce plans for 2020-2021 at their annual Season Reveal Party.

Each season encompasses a specific idea or theme and the upcoming season is entitled "A Season of Character." This free event will provide an exciting look ahead at the Main Stage Theatre Season, the Collage Educational Series, the Lantern Series, and new initiatives for Elm Street and the community. In addition, they will provide updates on the development of the 4-Acre property and all things to come in 2020 and 2021.

"Character is a reflection of who we are, both individually and demonstratively," says Elm Street's Associate Artistic Director, Siobhan Brumbelow about the Main Stage Theatre Season. "From creative depth and moral qualities to the defined reputation of a person--these traits are expressed in our chosen stories for the 2020-21 Season of Character. Trials are overcome, families are bonded, and communities are strengthened because of the choices demonstrated by these individuals. To quote author K.L. Toth--'Inner strength of character cannot be measured by any means but performance in the time of need.' " With a mix of plays and musicals that includes blockbuster titles and new works for both adults and the entire family, there is plenty of variety all season long.

The idea of character goes beyond just the programming for the theatre. The Lantern Series, Elm Street's outdoor concert series that showcases an eclectic lineup of musical artists from across the globe, will be expanding into its third season with an even more diverse set of musicians to expect - including two well-known headliners. Christopher Brazelton, Elm Street's Executive Director, feels that this is vital to not only Elm Street, but to the entire community. "We at Elm Street have spent a lot of time over the last year looking at how an individual can impact a community. We've seen how this character can contribute to a community and we're embracing that character. And because we've embraced that character, we've come up with our boldest season to date, which will be fun for everyone in the community as well as help pave the way for Elm Street's future."

The event is one night only on March 28th and is open to the entire community of all ages.

More information can be found at www.elmstreetarts.org. Admission is free and includes refreshments as well as a first-hand opportunity to purchase subscriptions for the 2020-2021 Season of Character. Space is limited, however, so guests are asked to RSVP for the event ahead of time. Tickets can be reserved for free at elmstreetarts.org.





