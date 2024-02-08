Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival Comes To Atlanta This Month

The Del Shores Foundation presents its second weekend-long Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival February 23-25, 2024 at Out Front Theatre Company in Atlanta. The festival will feature live stage readings of all three winning scripts from the Del Shores Foundation Writers Search along with panels featuring industry experts in theatre and film focused specifically on writing. Admission to all readings and panels is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Produced by Festival Director Emerson Collins.

Opening night, Friday, February 23, 8 p.m., will feature a stage reading of the Best Short Film Script Award Winner Smoke Breaks by WILLIAM METTLACH followed by "One-On-One with Jack Heifner" featuring an open interview by Del Shores with the celebrated writer of the off-Broadway smash hit Vanities. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature panels with industry professionals. Saturday afternoon, February 24, 3 p.m. will be a stage reading of the Best Play Award Winner A Third Way by Lee Osorio, presented with Actor's Express. Saturday evening, 8 p.m. will feature a screening of Del Shores' award-winning film Southern Baptist Sissies followed by a Q&A with stars Emerson Collins, Dale Dickey, Bobbie Eakes & Ann Walker. Closing out the festival on Sunday, February 25 at 3 p.m. will be a stage reading of the Best Screenplay Award Winner Istanbul Crossing by TIMOTHY Jay Smith. Local actors will be featured in all three readings.

Experts and panelists for the weekend include playwrights Topher Payne, LESLIE KIMBALL and Kayla Parker, screenwriters JEFFREY REDDICK, CHAD DARNELL, Ava Davis and MAT HAYES with artistic directors Freddie Ashley (Actors Express), PAUL CONROY (Out Front Theatre) and film festival director JIM FARMER (Out On Film).

Del Shores said, "After the enormous success of our first Writers Festival in Dallas, I'm beyond excited to bring it this year to Atlanta and the thriving theatre and film community here. I love Atlanta. I've performed here many times, we shot my movie Blues For Willadean here, several of the theatres (including Out Front) have performed my plays, and my films have screened at Atlanta's Out on Film." Program Director Emerson Collins added, "it's thrilling for us to lift up these new LGBTQ+ voices and build community around them and the work they are creating through the vibrant network of Atlanta LGBTQ+ arts."

The Writers Festival works to support the Del Shores Foundation's mission to find and facilitate the development of new southern queer artistic voices through bringing together artists and working professionals, amplifying new work and connecting artists to platforms for the creation of the work.

The Del Shores Foundation Writers Search is open to LGBTQ+ writers living in 15 Southern states who have not been professionally produced. All of the finalists in all three categories, short film, play and screenplay from the 2022 Writers Search are invited to attend the Festival with travel, meals and accommodations covered by the Del Shores Foundation.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE

Opening Night, Friday, February 23, 8 p.m. Smoke Breaks stage reading & "One-On-One with Jack Heifner"

Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Panels

Saturday, February 24, 3 p.m. A Third Way stage reading

Saturday, February 24, 8 p.m. Southern Baptist Sissies screening and Q&A

Closing Matinee, Sunday, February 25, 3 p.m. Istanbul Crossing stage reading

TICKETING All events are free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend. Each reading and panel must be registered for separately. Donations are accepted.