WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Comes to Theatrical Outfit in May

Theatrical Outfit will present the final show of the 2023 – 2024 Season – Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (May 15 – June 9, 2024) live on stage at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s.

Join us for a stunning new production of Edward Albee’s timeless masterpiece of miscommunication, starring Atlanta stage and film legends, Tess Malis Kincaid and Steve Coulter. On the campus of a small New England college, George and Martha invite a new professor and his wife home for a nightcap. As the cocktails flow, the young couple find themselves trapped in a wicked battle of wits and wills. With some of the best dialogue ever written for the stage, this unforgettable, dark, and hilarious play is the must-see theatrical event of the season.

"I wanted to take a bold new look at one of my all-time favorite American plays – and I had the perfect all-star Atlanta cast and creative team in mind,” says Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director & Director of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Matt Torney. “I love all of Edward Albee's work, and the unforgettable characters that spill from his imagination, but there is something truly special about George and Martha, and the depth and complexity of their relationship. They are locked in a hilarious and outrageous dance of truth and lies that feels especially timely during an election year!”





Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? features a stunning ATL cast lead by Tess Malis Kincaid (The Pitmen Painters) and Steve Coulter (Southern Comfort) with Devon Hales (The Light in the Piazza) and Justin Walker (The Wickhams: Christmas AT Pemberley). Matt Torney (The Humans) directs with a creative team that includes: Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), April Andrew Carswell (Costume Design), Ben Rawson (Lighting Design), and Caroline Cook (Properties Design).

“We are going to bring out the absurdist and comic elements of the play and remind Atlanta audiences why it has been one of the most performed pieces in the country since it premiered on Broadway over 50 years ago,” continues Torney. “Woolf is also a masterpiece of language and structure, and has some of the sharpest and funniest dialogue ever written for the stage. I can't wait to see these incredible artists sink their teeth into it!"