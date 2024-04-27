ART Station Will Presents 3 Weeks of Summer Arts Camp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning arts camp at ART Station will be available weekly – from June 3 – 21.

All camp classes will be held at ART Station located at 5384 Manor Drive in the historic village of Stone Mountain 770-469-1105. Weekly tuition begins at $235. Member discounts apply.

Expert instruction in 7 different arts mediums will be introduced throughout each week in: Pottery, Music, Theatre Techniques, Creative Movement, Fine arts and crafts & New this year: Creating for the Camera & Puppetry

The mission of ART Station Summer Arts Camp is to involve the campers in a variety of artistic activities in the performing, literary, and visual arts, allowing the students to explore their creativity with their peers in a fun, safe, and nurturing environment. This exciting and diverse Arts Camp format offers opportunities for campers to explore and expand their creativity in full day sessions.

More information is available online at artstation.org.