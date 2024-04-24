Spivey Hall Reveals Lineup For 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spivey Hall has announced its 2024/25 season with an inspiring collection of concerts.

Highlights of Spivey Hall's 34th Season include the season-opening celebration with pianist Daniil Trifonov performing works by Tchaikovsky, Chopin, and Barber. The incomparable Renée Fleming returns to Spivey Hall to perform works from her recent album, Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, exploring nature as both inspiration and victim of humanity, with an original National Geographic Society film. Jazz legend Terence Blanchard and his Sextet will perform A Tale of God's Will: A Requiem for Katrina. Georgia-born mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton returns to Spivey Hall to perform the World Premiere of a new work by Joel Thompson. Other highlights include The King's Singers, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, The Sullivan Fortner Trio, pianist Jonathan Biss, and rare U.S. performances by The Tetzlaff Quartet and pianist Pavel Kolesnikov. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns for two performances, including a command performance of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, led by ASO Concertmaster David Coucheron. An exciting array of new artists will take the stage this season, including Grammy Award-winning pianist Michelle Cann, flutist Adam W. Sadberry, jazz vocalist, Nicole Zuraitis, and the soulful sounds of Charleston, SC--based Ranky Tanky.

Spivey Hall Executive and Artistic Director Katherine Lehman said, "We can't wait to share Season 34 at Spivey Hall, as we welcome some of the most talented and sought-after artists in the world to our stage. Our hope for the season ahead is to renew our sense of wonder at the creative capacity of the human spirit. Spivey Hall is a true Atlanta treasure; one that must be experienced to be fully appreciated. To all music lovers, this season is for you."

2024/25 Piano Series

“He is without question the most astounding pianist of our age” (The Times of London), Daniil Trifonov will open the season, making his Spivey Hall debut with a rare U.S. recital performance. The series also features the Grammy Award-winning pianist Michelle Cann, making her Spivey Hall debut. Atlanta has experienced the incredible talent of both Trifonov and Cann, but this will be a unique opportunity to enjoy their performances in an intimate recital setting. “A compelling, sparkling virtuoso,” (The Boston Intelligencer). Elisabeth Brauss, a German pianist who is quickly establishing herself as one of the most versatile musicians of her generation debuts at Spivey Hall. Jonathan Biss takes the Spivey Hall stage to perform works by Schubert and Tyshawn Sorey. “A pianist whose probing, incisive, and deeply considered performances are consistently challenging and rewarding” (San Francisco Classical Voice). For his Spivey Hall debut, pianist Pavel Kolesnikov will perform a program imaginatively interweaving works by Mozart and Ravel.

2024/25 Chamber Series

An incredible array of artists joins this season's Chamber Series. Flutist Adam W. Sadberry presents a program of musical journalism, highlighting the story of his grandfather, Civil Rights journalist L. Alex Wilson. Spivey Hall welcomes the Calidore String Quartet with pianist Gabriela Montero. “The essence of Calidore is just how centered it is. It does not give the impression of risk-taking but risk-absorbing” (The Los Angeles Times). Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton will be joined by Matthew Lipman, viola and pianist Tamar Sanikidze for a program that revels in the glory of the middle voice and features the only work of vocal chamber music by Brahms. The Escher String Quartet will be joined by pianist Boris Giltburg for a program of Beethoven, Bartók, and Brahms. Spivey Hall will host a rare U.S. appearance of The Tetzlaff Quartet. “A great range of both color and character… These are seriously good performances” (The Strad).

2024/25 Franklin-Burke Spivey Hall Voice Series

Renée Fleming returns to Spivey Hall to perform works from her recent album, Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, inspired by the solace of hiking near her Virginia home. The music explores the connection to the natural world in Romantic era songs and highlights the peril and fragility of the planet today. The backdrop to the performance is an original video by the National Geographic Society.

2024/25 Organ Series

Concert organist and world-class improviser David Briggs offers an extraordinary experience of The Phantom of the Opera (1925), the silent film accompanied by live organ improvisation. “…one of the world's greatest contemporary organists…” (The New York Times). Of course, the season would not be complete without the incomparable Alan Morrison, who holds the McGehee Organist Residency at Spivey Hall. The organ series will feature Alan Morrison's solo recital and his concert with friends. He will curate the third annual Atlanta's Finest Organists program, featuring some of the finest players in the region.

2024/25 Jazz Series

Grammy Award-winning jazz singer-songwriter and pianist Nicole Zuraitis will help ring in the holidays at Spivey Hall. Rank Tanky, the Charleston, SC-based quintet will perform their timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the Southeaster Sea Islands. Sullivan Fortner returns to lead a first-class trio featuring two highly acclaimed jazz artists Tyrone Allen, bass, and Kayvon Gordon, drums. The Terence Blanchard Sextet will perform A Tale of God's Will: A Requiem for Katrina.

2024/25 Special Events

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will help open the season with a special performance led by Earl Lee and featuring ASO Principal Oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione. And back by popular demand, the ASO returns in January to perform Vivaldi's Four Seasons, led by ASO Concertmaster David Coucheron. “Seamless blend and pitch-perfect, liquid tone” (The Washington Post) The King's Singers, who have represented the gold standard in a cappella singing for over 50 years, return to Spivey Hall to perform some of the most joyful music in their repertoire. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain brings their unique musical experience to Spivey Hall.

Spivey Hall Education

Hosting a variety of interactive, educational programming, Spivey Hall annually serves pre-kindergarten to professional patrons from all over Georgia through curriculum-based performances, workshops, camps, and training opportunities for students and education professionals. From field trips to summer music camp to the renowned Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program, the program reaches more than 5,000 students per year from 19 counties across Georgia. Spivey Hall. This season Spivey Hall welcomes new leadership to the Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program, celebrating “30 Years of Growing.”