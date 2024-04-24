Savannah Rep Announces Natasha Drena as Producing Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Savannah Rep has announced Natasha Drena as Producing Artistic Director, effective immediately. Drena succeeds her predecessor, Ryan McCurdy, who served as transitional Executive Artistic Director from 2021 - 2023 as part of a strategic move to align the company's leadership structure with its evolving Mission and Vision.

Under Drena's leadership, Savannah Rep has flourished as a hub for innovative storytelling, reflecting the rich tapestry of our region's culture. Since assuming the position in January 2023, Drena has demonstrated exceptional vision and dedication to nurturing local talent while championing diverse voices in the arts.

Speaking about the transition, Board Chair Stephen Plunk stated, "Natasha has been a valuable part of Savannah Repertory Theatre since joining the team in 2022 and we were excited when she stepped into the leadership role for us back in January. We know that she is up to the challenge and look forward to seeing the new ideas and direction that she will bring to our organization. Meanwhile, Ryan's contribution to this company has been incalculable and we are pleased that he will remain involved as a member of our Board of Directors, allowing him to continue supporting and guiding the company even after his planned departure from his current role.”

As Producing Artistic Director, Drena will be responsible for planning and implementing the company's long-term vision, hiring performance and production talent, selecting season repertoire, and overseeing production direction.