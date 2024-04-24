Springer Theatre to Close Out Season With BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The story of Carole King, one of the most accomplished recording artists of the 20th Century, is heading for the Springer stage and closing the current season. Over a thousand artists across the globe have performed King's music, which boasts a musical library exceeding four hundred compositions. Her songs have reached number one on the U.S. Billboard chart an impressive 118 times and more than 60 times in the U.K. It's no surprise, then, that she is revered not only as the voice of a generation but also as the inspiration behind the multiple award-winning Broadway production based on her life. "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" makes its debut on the Springer Theatre stage at 7:30 P.M. on Friday, April 26.

"Beautiful" follows the remarkable journey of Carole King, from her humble beginnings as a Brooklyn teenager to becoming one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of all time. Featuring beloved and well-known hits such as "You've Got a Friend," "Natural Woman," "It's Too Late," and "I Feel the Earth Move." "Beautiful" celebrates Carole King's extraordinary music while shining a spotlight on her resilience, determination, and incredible talent. This production promises to sweep audiences of all ages away with timeless tunes and an uplifting tale of triumph over adversity, ensuring an evening filled with fond memories and memorable music.

From the 1950s to the early 2000s, the list of songs King penned for herself or others is notable and lengthy, encompassing hits like "Some Kind of Wonderful," "Up on the Roof," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "One Fine Day," and many, many more. The roster of pedigreed artists who have recorded King's songs is equally extensive and impressive, featuring musical powerhouses such as Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, and Celine Dion.

Just before "Beautiful" debuts onstage, there's one thing Springer Artistic Director Keith McCoy wants audiences to know. "We're continuing the Springer's 'new' tradition of sharing a live preview performance of our mainstage musicals just before the show launches," McCoy said. "The music of this production is perfectly suited for the stage as well as for the more intimate setting of our 'Springer Unplugged: Live at Lunch' series. The 'Beautiful' cast will get you 'warmed up' and ready to go while they perform a few well-known numbers with their incredible vocals and endless energy."

Springer Unplugged: Live at Lunch is midday entertainment in the Players Saloon for theater enthusiasts who want a sneak peek at what's coming to the stage. It's an opportunity to "get a taste of" performing arts entertainment at no cost. "Beautiful" cast members will wow the lunchtime audience with live vocals. Additional cast and crew will also share personal stories of being in the spotlight and backstage at the Springer. The free performance will last about an hour and take place at Noon on Friday, April 26.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" runs April 26 through May 12 at the Springer Theatre. With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and featuring hit songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, "Beautiful" has captivated audiences worldwide. Tickets are on sale now by calling the box office at (706) 327-3688, visiting the website at www.springeroperahouse.org, or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia.