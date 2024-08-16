Core Dance Announces 45th Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Core Dance's 2024-25 Season will be a celebration of its 45th Anniversary. The Season is diverse and includes Screen Dance, live per-formance, touring in the States and abroad, community events, and classes.

Braiding Time, Memory and Water, is a site-specific, environmental (earth) artistic cre- ation Commissioned by Flux Projects. It is created by Sue Schroeder with Conceptual Artist, Jonathon Keats and Mexican Composer, Felipe Pérez Santiago. The performance, including an ensemble of Dance Artists and Percussion, responds to the geography, his- tory and environmental concerns of two locations along the Chattahoochee River: Octo- ber 19 & 20, 2024 at Powers Island, one of the most serene sections Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, and April 26 & 27, 2025 Zonalite Park, a 13-acre nature sanctuary along the Southfork of Peachtree Creek. https://www.coredance.org/braiding-time-memory-and-water

We will also launch LIFT a new Artist Led Artist in Residence Program. LIFT is the next step in our work as a leading center and laboratory for the creation, development, inves- tigation and dissemination of dance and movement-based art forms. Designed to sup- port artists through validation, promotion, uninterrupted studio time, project support and public discourse, LIFT welcomes Barbora Látalová (Czech Republic) , Fly on a Wall and Joshua Gilyard. https://www.coredance.org/core-artists-in-residence

Black Mountain College Museum + Art Center will premiere the filmic journey of Sue Schroeder's creative process for breath as part of their Faith In Art Series. breath in process, shares Schroeder's artistic research and practice, exploring variations in the “breath” of the earth in diverse locations, particularly in nature with an eye to the con- trasting embodied breath realized in our modern world. breath will premiere online on November 6, 2024 from Asheville, NC.

Constructing Dance: a playful celebration of the Art of Making Dances will take place January 22 through February 28, 2025. Curated, themed evenings from an open, all-in- clusive call to the metro-Atlanta dance community will take place at Actor's Express Theatre on the West Side. Initiated by Core Dance, this project is a partnership with DanceATL and Actor's Express Theatre.

Additional 2024-25 Season offerings include:

Core Dance's Morning Class begins September 3, 2024. Class instructors include Ame- lia Reiser, Kristin O'Neal, Professor Dandley, Ashlee Ramsey and Fly on a Wall artists. Morning Class is offered at the Core Dance Studios Monday- Friday as well as the first Saturday of each month. https://www.coredance.org/core-classes

inside:out – The 2024-25 Season will open with inside:out, Core Dance's project that features programs and productions of Core Dance as video installations. inside:out will feature:

a brief moment of alignment, Christian Mayer's film commissioned to accom- pany Sue Schroeder's creation for the Full Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2023, Screen- ing 09/01/ to 10/12, 2024;

HOME Live Performance at l'Abbaye de Beaulieu, Ginals, FRANCE, 10/13 11/30, 2024

The premiere of I am a word and also its echo by Nuno Veiga and Sue Schroeder screen- ing 12/1/24-1/31/25.

The 2024-25 REEL Art Series https://www.coredance.org/reel-art features video installa- tion works on the storefront windows of the Core Dance Studios on Decatur Square in- cluding:

Nuno Veiga's (Portugal) Mugre – 2/1-2/28, 2025

Sweet Labour Collective's (Canada) Becoming Walnut Tree, Becoming Forest – 3/1- 3/31, 2025, and

Sweet Labour Collective's wakh^tahslu:nihe: Dressing Up the Garden – 4/1- 5/1, 2025

Our 11th edition of enCore: Dance on Film Festival, will premiere on Friday, May 2nd as part of the Decatur Arts Festival and will continue through August 31st. enCore Dance on Film features short movies by dance filmmakers from around the world. Focusing on the interplay between dance and the techniques of filmmaking, enCore Dance on Film explores the possibilities and boundaries of Screen Dance as an art form. The films will run from 5/02/2024-8/31/2024, nightly, from dusk to midnight https://www.coredance.org/encore

1830EST: Artists Talk- Streamed Monthly 09/2024-05/2025 - 1830EST invites viewers to explore art-making practices through the lens of working artists and their creativity. Each episode assembles multiple viewpoints and includes interviews, field recordings, soundscapes and stories representing the diverse, creative practitioners within the Core Dance global landscape. https://www.coredance.org/1830estartiststalk

About Core Dance

For more than four decades, Core Dance has embraced the human form, the creative process and the artist working within it. An award-winning contemporary dance organi- zation with global impact, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling origi- nal art that empowers communities to see the self in others. In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston, Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sis- ter, Kathy Russell. Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base. Amplifying the context for art making that is relevant, Core

Dance makes Art to illuminate, Art to educate, Art to question and is internationally rec- ognized for its artistically driven research practices, the authenticity of its Art, its so- cially relevant creations and its work as an artistic incubator and convener. www.coredance.org/

