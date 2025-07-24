Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Alliance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alliance Theatre and The Atlanta Opera will co-produce a new staging of Fiddler on the Roof, with performances running from September 4 to October 5, 2025, at the Alliance Theatre. This collaboration brings together artists from across the theatrical and operatic worlds to present a thoughtful take on the classic musical. Embracing the power of family, traditions, and community to provide resilience and strength in the face of crushing hardship and transitions, Fiddler on the Roof is a story both universal and profoundly personal. This arts collaboration includes an upcoming exhibit at Atlanta's Breman Museum, which features works by Vita Tzykun, Costume Designer for Fiddler, and her father Arkady Tzykun. Performance tickets are available through AllianceTheatre.org and AtlantaOpera.org.

Leading the cast is Itzik Cohen in the role of Tevye. Cohen is known internationally for his portrayal of Captain Gabi Ayub in the Israeli television series Fauda (Netflix) and has appeared in acclaimed films such as A Matter of Size and The Women's Balcony. Opposite him, Debbie Gravitte will play Golde. Gravitte is a Tony and Grammy Award winner for Jerome Robbins' Broadway, with a long career in musical theatre and concert performance, including appearances with major symphony orchestras and in Broadway productions like Chicago and Les Misérables.

The production also features:

Deborah Bowman as Grandma Tzeitel/Shandel, a veteran performer and educator in Atlanta

JoAnna Daniels as Yente, with regional credits including performances at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Kylie Dickinson as The Fiddler, bringing a background in professional dance and theatre.

Coby Getzug as Motel, who appeared in The Book of Mormon on Broadway.

Maya Jacobson as Chava, featured in the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Eli Mayer as Fyedka, recently in The Chosen and TV's Power Book II: Ghost

Mia Pinero as Hodel, whose credits include West Side Story on Broadway.

Oliver Prose as Perchik, recently in Parade at New York City Center.

Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, with stage credits including The Last Schwartz.

Rabbi Ron Segal, a respected Atlanta-based rabbi, joins the production as the Rabbi.

Amanda Fallon Smith as Tzeitel, recently in the national tour of Wicked as Nessarose



The creative team is led by Tomer Zvulun, Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera, who directs the production. Obi award-winning composer, lyricist, pianist, and conductor Or Matias, known for his work as music director on Broadway's Natasha, and Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, joins the team as Music Director. Alexander Lisiyansky serves as scenic designer, with Vita Tzykun designing costumes. Thomas C. Hase handles lighting design, and Dan Moses Schreier is the sound designer. Chloe Treat choreographs, with Nicholas Hussong designing projections and Lindsey Ewing leading wig and makeup design.