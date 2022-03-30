BWW Review: BINA'S SIX APPLES at The Alliance Theatre

If you take a long hard look at the history of humanity, Beyonce said it right: girls run the world. Within our limited, tangible value systems--energy, inspiration, hope, and survival--these are just a few things that make it easy to argue that girls are the reason we are all still here. Excellent source material for this theory can be found at The Children's Theatre Company and Alliance Theatre's World Premiere Co-Production of Lloyd Suh's BINA'S SIX APPLES directed by Eric Ting. Running on The Coca-Cola Stage through March 27th, The Star Tribune has called it "[a] must see...sweet, soulful, and ripe with symbolism." And center stage--a girl.

BINA'S SIX APPLES is about a ten year old girl who is separated from her family while they attempt to escape the conflict of the Korean War. Running from their orchard, Bina, the youngest of the family is charged with carrying six apples--five in her knapsack and one in her pocket, sometimes her hands. It isn't long before the horrors of war test Bina's. On the journey, her little girl curiosity and empathy serve her well enough to survive her encounters with people in desperate situations. Her apples, and their universal symbology, become ever--coveted currency. By the end of the play, it's clear that fruit Bina carries is the power within.

Eric Ting says, "BINA'S SIX APPLES is rooted in family lore. It is inspired by my parents, in what they experienced as children during the Korean War, but it is equally inspired by my kids not just in the remarkable differences in how they're growing up, but in the similarities, too. My greatest ambition for the play is that it speaks to both generations: their emotions, their imaginations, their sense of discovery and journey towards empathy. The play was written for young audiences, of course but also for their parents and grandparents."

The cast features Olivia Lampert as Bina, Alexander Chen, Sun Mee Chomet, Shelli Delgado, Elizabeth Pan, Albert Park, and Joseph Pendergrast. Lampert is steadfast in their portrayal of Bina with a focus and unrelenting growth that cuts a pure and straight line through the chaos of war and it's portrayal. The rest of the cast begins the play as Bina's family and then become a variety of characters she meets along the journey. Although each of the actors are exquisite in their distinct portrayals of each new person Bina meets, the origin of their familial part is undeniably the essence of each new person. You can understand why Bina stops to listen in the ways she does. You can also understand Ting's exceptional direction. The rice paper set painted by a master colorist and Ting utilize's every actors' abilities to their fullest--including Chomet's charge of her own instrumental body.

The scenic and light design by Jiyoun Chang enhance not only the storytelling but leave enough space for our imagination to take hold and carry us through the highs and lows with gorgeous clarity, simplicity and compelling grace. The costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee blends neutrals and organic themes giving the actors the freedom to shine while becoming each role as well as spotlighting important features, like bright red apples. The sound design and composition by Fabian Obispo is a perfect journey of Bina's trajectory as well as ours.

A poignant exchange between Bina and a soldier highlights the heart of the play. Although the soldier has their own survival at the forefront of their initiatives, when Bina's tears flow they make sure they give her a bit of care, even if it's for their own safety. (The enemy is always near and always listening.) The soldier reassures Bina that they are on the "good" side of the war, and stumbles trying to answer Bina's next question. "Which side is that?" she asks, in more words or less. And the answer is as simple and as complicated as the apple in her little hands.

Photo by Greg Mooney.