Aurora Theatre Announces ANNIE Youth Auditions and Workshops

Aurora Theatre made a multifaceted announcement last week, revealing not only their Season 31 opener, but a casting call and audition workshop to go with it. In August, the Lawrenceville company will present musical theatre favorite Annie, holding youth auditions and optional workshops between February 7 and 22.

"This production offers young artists the opportunity to step into the spotlight and bring the unforgettable story of resilience, optimism, and heart to life on Aurora Theatre’s stage," reads a press release from the theatre.

Auditions for girls kindergarten-age and older, shorter than five feet tall, will be held on February 16 with callbacks on February 22. Prior to auditions, Aurora will host, “Hard Knock Life: Annie Audition Workshop,” on February 7 and 14 for $60 per morning, or $100 for both.

"Designed to help performers feel confident and prepared, this workshop gives students the opportunity to work directly with professional musical directors, choreographers, and acting coaches using material from Annie," the press release reads.

The theatre promises coaching in an uplifting environment, with the goal of affording children a taste of what it takes to participate in a professional audition. Coaches for the workshop sessions include Aurora casting associate Amy Duffy, Annie choreographer Kari Twyman, and others.

Not commonplace in professional theatre, though understandable, given the age of the performers, the workshops are partially intended to deepen the pool of auditionees beyond those with professional experience. And with plans to double-cast every young character from Annie, herself, to ensemble members, the Aurora team presumably has many roles to fill.

"Aurora Theatre is proud to continue its tradition of inspiring young artists and engaging the community through professional, world-class theatre—and we can’t wait to discover the next Annie who will light up our stage."

More information about the workshop may be found here, and audition details are here.