Atlanta's AMC Performance  Company Will Host THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY

Atlanta's AMC Performance Company will present The Voices of Donny Hathaway, a musical production celebrating the legendary soul artist's life, legacy, & battle with mental illness.

The Voices of Donny Hathaway is a riveting musical running Feb. 21, - March 2, 2025 that delves into the extraordinary life & legacy of soul legend Donny Hathaway. Written by Robert King Jr., the production captures Hathaway's unmatched musical talent, his close collaborations with icons like Roberta Flack, and his powerful yet troubled journey with mental illness. Set in the Essex Hotel in 1979, the show uses minimalist, immersive staging and a soulful live score to explore Hathaway's life-celebrating his music, genius, and emotional battles. Through classic hits like A Song for You and Someday We'll All Be Free, the musical invites audiences into Hathaway's world, honoring his struggles and the indelible mark he left on soul music and beyond. Don't miss the songs you love & a story you'll never forget! This production is presented by the AMC Performance Company, co-produced by Donnita Hathaway (founder of The Donny Hathaway Legacy Project), directed by Valoneecia Tolbert, & stars playwright Robert King Jr..& many more with marketing & promotion by Anibas PR Group.

