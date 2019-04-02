Atlanta Welcomes TODDLER TAKEOVER: AN INTERNATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL FOR THE VERY YOUNG

The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art are pleased to announce the 2019 Toddler Takeover, an arts festival for the very young, May 11-12, 2019, at the Woodruff Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at http://alliancetheatre.org/toddlertakeover.

This one-of-a-kind experience developed for children age newborn through 5-years-old will feature international theatre for the very young performances from South Korea, the UK and Australia, performances from the Alliance Theatre's Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Young, toddler tours, art-making at the High Museum of Art, performances with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and much more. Festival tickets also include admission to the High Museum of Art. During the festival, the Woodruff Arts Center will open its doors to the youngest members of our community with the goal of inspiring the next generation through world-class artistic experiences and arts-based workshops.

TYA/USA, the national organization that provides advocacy and resources to the field of Theatre for Young Audiences, in collaboration with the Alliance Theatre, will present the 2019 TYA/USA National Festival & Conference May 8-11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Thanks to the timing and location of the conference, Toddler Takeover audiences will get to experience new work from theater companies all over the world who are developing new plays for very young audience members. For more information about the TYA/USA Conference, visit www.tyausa.org.

TICKET INFORMATION:

May 11 & 12, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Very Young (newborn - 5): FREE

Big Kids (6-17): Day Pass $5; 2-Day Pass: $10

Adult: Day Pass $30; 2-Day Pass: $50

For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/toddlertakeover or call 404-733-5000.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You