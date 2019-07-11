Atlanta Theatre Club To Produce Award-Winning Solo Show GROUNDED

Atlanta Theatre Club will produce the Georgia premiere of George Brant's award-winning solo show Grounded, August 3-17. For tickets or more information, please visit atlantatheatreclub.com.

An unexpected pregnancy ends an ace fighter pilot's career in the sky. Reassigned to operate military drones from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she hunts terrorists by day and returns to her family each night. As the pressure to track a high-profile target mounts, the boundaries begin to blur between the desert in which she lives and the one she patrols half a world away. Grounded explores a myriad of compelling issues- from the ethics of drone warfare, to mental health, work-life balance, motherhood and the unquestionable role technology plays in our future.

Led by an all-female creative team, Grounded marks ATC's fourth-ever production as a company and its most ambitious to date. ATC is an itinerant, female-driven theatre company, producing contemporary work rooted in reality and giving voice to complex, often underrepresented characters.





