Atlanta Fringe Presents TITHONIA: A Lesbian Space Opera at Out Front Theatre

The Atlanta Fringe Festival will present a daring new musical taking the festival circuit by storm, Tithonia: A Lesbian Space Opera by Skysail Theatre (Asheville, NC.) Combining original music, a romantic comedy of errors plot, an evil AI ship interface, and a race against time to survive, this crowd-pleasing new musical will hit Atlanta for one weekend only, November 18-20, 2022 at Out Front Theatre. Tickets and more information can be found at AtlantaFringe.org.

The show features just three actors and a minimalist set design, using looping and layering audio techniques to create elaborate soundscapes to bring the audience fully into their realm. Stepping aboard the Tithonia, the audience will be swept into a futuristic world and an enemies-to-lovers plotline with a morally upright (and uptight) captain and a loveable goofy mechanic. Ship malfunctions and an Artificial Intelligence interface gone rogue put the protagonists' survival skills and budding relationship to the test as they traverse the galaxy. The show comes to Atlanta fresh off wowing audiences at the Tampa Fringe and winning the Fringe Fan Favorite award after a sold-out run at the Asheville Fringe Festival.

"We are so thrilled to be bringing this show to Atlanta at such an exciting stage in its development," said Skysail Theatre co-founder and show producer Lea Gilbert. "We have been blown away by audience reception with each iteration of the process. One of our viewers summed this up by sharing that, 'this show is the epitome of queer joy, laughter and camaraderie. Tithonia encapsulates what it means to be someone navigating a complex world.' We cannot wait to put it in front of Atlanta audiences who are fans of the fringe, have a passion for science fiction, connect with a queer love story, or just love a good laugh."

All tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205556®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FAtlantaFringe.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/josephine/. The show is intended for adult audiences. Out Front Theatre is located at 999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.