Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtsBridge Foundation Hires Director Of Arts Education

pixeltracker

ArtsBridge Foundation today announced Elizabeth "Beth" Lenhart joined the organization as director of arts education.

Mar. 3, 2022  

ArtsBridge Foundation Hires Director Of Arts Education

ArtsBridge Foundation today announced Elizabeth "Beth" Lenhart joined the organization as director of arts education.

In this role, Lenhart will oversee all aspects of ArtsBridge Foundation's year-round arts education initiatives including family programming, field trips, professional development and the annual Shuler Awards, Georgia's statewide high school musical theater awards competition.

Lenhart joined ArtsBridge Foundation following more than 11 years as founder and director of JAM Academy, an organization providing complete performing arts education programs to youth students in the Dominican Republic, where she was also producer, acting director, vocal and acting coach and tap teacher. Through her JAM Academy leadership, the organization produced and performed numerous Broadway-style musicals and charity performances at times presented in the Caribbean nation's National Theater and National Conservatory of Music and Auditorium Manuel Rueda in Santo Domingo, bringing student performers from several schools together onto one stage.

Previously, Lenhart opened the first international Gymboree Play & Music franchise in the Dominican Republic providing early education for children up to five years old, and she was choral conductor and fine arts department coordinator at Carol Morgan School or seven years, developing choral programs for middle school and high school levels.

A Pennsylvania native and current resident of Smyrna, Ga., Lenhart earned a bachelor's degree and vocal performance minor from Penn State University and a master's of education degree from Framingham State University.

To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT Marks 100th Performance
  • BLIPPI THE MUSICAL to Play at Orleans Arena
  • Marlon Wayans Makes His Return To M Resort Spa Casino May 21
  • Greer Barnes, Lynne Koplitz and Eddie Ifft Highlight March 2022 Lineup at the Comedy Cellar