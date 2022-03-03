ArtsBridge Foundation Hires Director Of Arts Education

ArtsBridge Foundation today announced Elizabeth "Beth" Lenhart joined the organization as director of arts education.

In this role, Lenhart will oversee all aspects of ArtsBridge Foundation's year-round arts education initiatives including family programming, field trips, professional development and the annual Shuler Awards, Georgia's statewide high school musical theater awards competition.

Lenhart joined ArtsBridge Foundation following more than 11 years as founder and director of JAM Academy, an organization providing complete performing arts education programs to youth students in the Dominican Republic, where she was also producer, acting director, vocal and acting coach and tap teacher. Through her JAM Academy leadership, the organization produced and performed numerous Broadway-style musicals and charity performances at times presented in the Caribbean nation's National Theater and National Conservatory of Music and Auditorium Manuel Rueda in Santo Domingo, bringing student performers from several schools together onto one stage.

Previously, Lenhart opened the first international Gymboree Play & Music franchise in the Dominican Republic providing early education for children up to five years old, and she was choral conductor and fine arts department coordinator at Carol Morgan School or seven years, developing choral programs for middle school and high school levels.

A Pennsylvania native and current resident of Smyrna, Ga., Lenhart earned a bachelor's degree and vocal performance minor from Penn State University and a master's of education degree from Framingham State University.

To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.