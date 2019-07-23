Alliance Theatre PALEFSKY COLLISION PROJECT Performances Begin This Week!

The Alliance Theatre has assembled a diverse group of 20 students from metro Atlanta for the 18th Palefsky Collision Project, an annual program that gives high-school students a platform to tackle important social issues. Guided by the Alliance's Mellon Playwright in Residence Pearl Cleage, director Patrick McColery, and assistant director Rodney Williams, participants are encouraged to find and claim their own voices within a judgment free zone of creativity and community. This innovative program challenges metro Atlanta teens to "collide" with a classic text and make it their own. This year's ensemble will explore George Orwell's classic text, 1984, and ultimately create their own unique showcase exploring the prevalent themes inspired by this story.

"This is my ninth year serving as the collaborating Playwright for the Palefsky Collision Project and I can truthfully say I can't imagine my summers without it." said Pearl Cleage. "Working with 20 bright, curious, fiercely talented Atlanta high school students is challenging, rewarding, exhilarating and totally exhausting! But what I get back from them is a tremendous sense of hope for the future that they will be shaping into something new and wonderful and worthy of the gifts they bring to the task."

Through improvisational exercises, oral history, choreography, the individual performing talents they possess, and their writing, the teenagers create a new piece inspired by the classic text but perceived through their own utterly unique and contemporary prism. The Palefsky Collision Project affords teens a unique theatrical experience and gives them ownership of a performance at the Alliance. It also gives the students validity - confidence in their talents, strength for the future, and power in their decisions.

The wholly original piece participants will write and shape together is guaranteed to inspire audiences at the two free performances these young artists will offer at the Rich Theatre at the Woodruff Arts Center on July 26 & 27.

The Alliance hosts open interviews each year, calling for students "who have something to say and the desire to say it." The ensemble of the Palefsky Collision Project is made up of actors, singers, dancers,

writers, directors, and techies. Any high school student, regardless of experience, is invited to interview to become a part of this project.

This experience is free to all participants through generous support from Vicky and Howard Palefsky, the Georgia-Pacific Foundation, AT&T, the Zeist Foundation, and Theatre Forward.

RSVP for free tickets: www.alliancetheatre.org/collisionproject or404.733.5000.





