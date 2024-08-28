Actor's Express Completes Season With A THIRD WAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor’s Express will complete its 36th season with the world premiere of A Third Way by Atlanta playwright Lee Osorio in association with the Del Shores Foundation. Nico and Matt’s marriage is on shaky ground. When they decide to open their relationship, they test the boundaries of love, sex, intimacy and fidelity. Will they discover a new way to strengthen their bond…or will three become too much of a crowd?

A Third Way has been workshopped through Working Title Playwright’s Ethel Woolson Lab and was selected for Alabama Shakespeare’s 2023 Southern Writers Festival. A Third Way was the winner of the 2023 Del Shores Foundation Playwriting Contest.

When playwright Lee Osorio was asked what he hopes audiences will take away from the show he said, “I hope audiences laugh. I hope they're turned on...can I say that? I hope they feel a little less lonely. And I hope they leave a little queerer, a little more willing to see past the binary, and inspired to reimagine how they build community.”

This ensemble cast features four Atlanta actors including Brandon Lee Browning (StageDoor Theater’s Mass Appeal, Independent Artists’ House’s The Laramie Project), Braian Rivera Jimenez (TV series’ including The Walking Dead, 13 Reasons Why, Shameless; StageDoor Theatre’s Native Gardens), Ian Sawan (Alliance Theatre’s A Christmas Carol, The Incredible Book Eating Boy) and Cecilia Leal (TV series’ including Claws, The Purge, NCIS: New Orleans).

A Third Way will be directed by Lauren Morris; when asked what she hoped audiences would take away from the play Morris said, “I hope that regardless of the intersecting identities each of us may claim, that we can see ourselves in these characters and reflect on the ways we choose to conform or break out of the particular molds set for each of us. Perhaps we can come away from witnessing this story with a stronger understanding of the power we hold to create a world that works for all of us, not just a few. Most of all, though, I hope we take with us the realization that we are all just walking each other home--that the more we support one another to become the fullest version of ourselves, the more we are able to create something that looks like true community, and edge a bit closer to something that tastes like real freedom.”

AE’s Artistic Director, Freddie Ashley, spoke about how he came to choose A Third Way for Season 36: “Lee had sent me the script to read, and I absolutely loved it but had already completed season planning at that point. When the rights for another title fell through, I immediately called Lee to see if we might produce the World Premiere this season after all. And here we are!” When asked what he hopes audiences take away from the show Ashley said, “I hope audiences will have a great time, but moreover think about how different people experience relationships and create families. I love that this play really queers the narrative of conventional family structures.”





