ATC Announces 2021 Semifinalists

28 quarterfinalists have been selected for the 28th annual American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC), which is slated to be held virtually Feb. 9-19, 2021. The 28 talented vocalists will be competing for $40,000 in prizes, plus special performance opportunities with ATC's partner organizations, Savannah Philharmonic and Savannah VOICE Festival. Hundreds of applicants from around the world auditioned for a place in the quarterfinals and these 28 winners will perform virtually from as far as Russia and Canada, as well as from the home of the ATC in Savannah, GA.

The 28 successful applicants for 2021 who will compete in the ATC quarterfinals are:

These quarterfinalists are comprised of singers who have competed in the ATC in the past as well as fresh new faces, competing for the first time. Typically, these quarterfinalists would have to travel from across the US and internationally. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists will be competing from the comfort of their own homes.

ATC is not only Savannah's premiere professional vocal competition, but it stands alone as a unique competition which showcases contestants performing American Music from a wide range of different genres. These talented quarterfinalists, who will all be awarded cash prizes, have already achieved great success by excelling through the ATC's stringent application processes by creating three rounds of three different songs, all written by American composers.

Artistic Director of the ATC, Mikki Sodergren said "We are ecstatic to be entering our 28th anniversary season with such an amazing line up of quarterfinalists. We are grateful that we will be able to provide these vocalists with a chance to perform and compete at a time when many need it most. This competition will give viewers, as well as contestants, a sense of normalcy and joy during these challenging times."

The ATC celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing an annual vocal competition in Savannah, Georgia, that awards over $35,000 in cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the greater Savannah community. The organization provides musical education, musical opportunities and performances for Savannah locals of all ages. This 501(c)(3) arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expressions, which have been significant in the culture of the United States, by celebrating the repertoire that represents both the art and the popular cultures of our country. For more information, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.

